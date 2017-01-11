But I'd invite any startup founder to think long and hard about whether you'd want to be associated with him. I read this interview, like many others, and know that we wouldn't get along. So I'm not going to have him as an investor.
I could enumerate reasons why, but here's the bottom line: reflexive contrarianism is just nihilism. Beneath the contrarian tag, I don't see much of substance. And certainly nothing that resonates with me, or that I agree with.
Beyond a certain point, maybe after a certain age, you've got to actually stand for something, not just against things. I don't get any of that from this article, or from Thiel generally.
> “We would not do that,” Mr. Thiel says flatly.
Mr. Thiel, I don't believe you.
But a private email server like several of HRC's predecessors was the end of the world?
>"Mr. Thiel says: “On the one hand, the tape was clearly offensive and inappropriate. At the same time, I worry there’s a part of Silicon Valley that is hyper-politically correct about sex. One of my friends has a theory that the rest of the country tolerates Silicon Valley because people there just don’t have that much sex. They’re not having that much fun.”
People get upset due to a man claiming he can grab women's genitals because he has power and Thiel tries to write that off as "hyper-poltiically-correct"? It's not even a little "political correct". It's common god damn decency to call that behavior sexual assault.
Gross.
Plus some handwaving that everything bad or dangerous about Trump isn't a big deal.
