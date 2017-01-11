Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Peter Thiel Explains Himself on Trump (nytimes.com)
16 points by corbinpage 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





So, Thiel has done an excellent job of cementing his reputation as a contrarian.

But I'd invite any startup founder to think long and hard about whether you'd want to be associated with him. I read this interview, like many others, and know that we wouldn't get along. So I'm not going to have him as an investor.

I could enumerate reasons why, but here's the bottom line: reflexive contrarianism is just nihilism. Beneath the contrarian tag, I don't see much of substance. And certainly nothing that resonates with me, or that I agree with.

Beyond a certain point, maybe after a certain age, you've got to actually stand for something, not just against things. I don't get any of that from this article, or from Thiel generally.

reply


> I note that several Silicon Valley companies have pre-emptively said they will not help build a Muslim registry for the Trump administration. Will Palantir, the data-mining company of which Mr. Thiel was a founder, and whose clients include the N.S.A., the C.I.A. and the F.B.I., be involved in that? (Palantir’s C.E.O., Alex Karp, sat in at the Trump tech meeting.)

> “We would not do that,” Mr. Thiel says flatly.

Mr. Thiel, I don't believe you.

reply


>"When I remark that President Obama had eight years without any ethical shadiness, Mr. Thiel flips it, noting: “But there’s a point where no corruption can be a bad thing. It can mean that things are too boring.”

But a private email server like several of HRC's predecessors was the end of the world?

>"Mr. Thiel says: “On the one hand, the tape was clearly offensive and inappropriate. At the same time, I worry there’s a part of Silicon Valley that is hyper-politically correct about sex. One of my friends has a theory that the rest of the country tolerates Silicon Valley because people there just don’t have that much sex. They’re not having that much fun.”

People get upset due to a man claiming he can grab women's genitals because he has power and Thiel tries to write that off as "hyper-poltiically-correct"? It's not even a little "political correct". It's common god damn decency to call that behavior sexual assault.

Gross.

reply


Overlong article that says that Thiel went with Trump because Trump's "stock" was undervalued due to people opposed Trump's behavior and agenda, so Thiel saw a niche were he could get an edge due to lack of competition. Also some shots at Silicon Valley for having too much social principles (egalitarianism / political correctness) that clouds their business sense.

Plus some handwaving that everything bad or dangerous about Trump isn't a big deal.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: