Blender for Hackers – 3D modeling is just like using VIM
sam.today
17 points
by
samtoday
2 hours ago
jakeogh
15 minutes ago
Blender and Freecad[0] let the user interact via a python shell. I haven't tried to script Blender, with Freecad it's easy to start making things that auto-scale with a var (wall thickness for example). The two are not that comparable otherwise, Blender is light-years ahead, but it's CAD roots are new-ish. CAELinux[1] has all the cool stuff bundled, but it's 4 years from it's last release.
[0]
http://www.freecadweb.org/
[1]
http://caelinux.com/CMS/
