Blender for Hackers – 3D modeling is just like using VIM (sam.today)
17 points by samtoday 2 hours ago





Blender and Freecad[0] let the user interact via a python shell. I haven't tried to script Blender, with Freecad it's easy to start making things that auto-scale with a var (wall thickness for example). The two are not that comparable otherwise, Blender is light-years ahead, but it's CAD roots are new-ish. CAELinux[1] has all the cool stuff bundled, but it's 4 years from it's last release.

[0] http://www.freecadweb.org/

[1] http://caelinux.com/CMS/

