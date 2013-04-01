reply
I think that kinda implicitly means the author considers git to be either paradoxical or illogical. That seems even more clear from the last two paragraphs of "The Hobgoblin".
(any other good examples of things like this?)
Git's rise to become the de facto standard revision control system has been fascinating to watch.
I think it does provided real benefit over Subversion, but there are also smaller projects where the gain is marginal.
The tooling around (in particular GitHub) and perception that git is the "right" way to do things probably helped it achieve prominence. As well as early adoption by a few high profile projects.
It's my favorite way to learn the syntax for a new language.
Also, should the checkout one be enlightening? I never thought about it, despite using git every day, but overloading git checkout like that seems like it should be confusing.
