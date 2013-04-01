Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Git Koans (stevelosh.com)
39 points by oxplot 1 hour ago





Either I don't get most of the koans or they are intended to disparage git's UX instead of truly enlighten. Is the joke just going over my head or am I not thinking hard enough?

I can't speak for the author's intention, but yes, these "koans" highlight some of git's worst UX warts; or, arguably, not just UX warts but conflicts internal to the conceptual underpinnings of git (http://people.csail.mit.edu/sperezde/onward13.pdf).

A Koan is "a paradoxical anecdote or riddle, used in Zen Buddhism to demonstrate the inadequacy of logical reasoning and to provoke enlightenment"

I think that kinda implicitly means the author considers git to be either paradoxical or illogical. That seems even more clear from the last two paragraphs of "The Hobgoblin".

It is meant as a bit of a joke.

Yeah, I read it as jeering, too.

Approaches like these seem packed with mnemonic benefits. As I read, I kept thinking about how I would try to assemble something like this about git, and the result is a really sort of intriguing learning experience.

(any other good examples of things like this?)

Amusing and depressing, awesome stuff.

Git's rise to become the de facto standard revision control system has been fascinating to watch.

I think it does provided real benefit over Subversion, but there are also smaller projects where the gain is marginal.

The tooling around (in particular GitHub) and perception that git is the "right" way to do things probably helped it achieve prominence. As well as early adoption by a few high profile projects.

I was expecting an interactive koan like http://rubykoans.com/

It's my favorite way to learn the syntax for a new language.

Also, should the checkout one be enlightening? I never thought about it, despite using git every day, but overloading git checkout like that seems like it should be confusing.

I've always thought that site is actually meant to be a clever critique of the absolute mess that is git's command line interface. :)

I think the point is that these things should not require enlightenment, but do. They ARE confusing. These are the kinds of examples that people have in mind when every git thread devolves to an argument over whether it's a good tool, power vs UX, because apparently that's a tradeoff you have to make.

