* Idempotent file templating with variable substitution
* Plain-text and encrypted variable files
* Logical packaging of recipes
* Roles and a way to check for roles in scripts
* Repeatable sets of actions for certain types of servers
After having migrated an entire Ruby on Rails architecture (https://github.com/myplaceonline/myplaceonline_posixcubes) to posixcube, I thought it went very well, although I certainly see some of the downsides of shell scripting such as checking for error codes in a pipeline, strange HEREDOC interpolation, etc. I also see some of the benefits of complete idempotency, but I didn't find the additional procedural checks to emulate idempotency (outside of file templates) that difficult. For the simplest cube example from the previous link which configures an NFS server, see https://github.com/myplaceonline/myplaceonline_posixcubes/bl... and for a more complex nginx+Rails cube, see https://github.com/myplaceonline/myplaceonline_posixcubes/bl...
You can test it as simply as:
git clone https://github.com/myplaceonline/posixcube
cd posixcube
./posixcube.sh -h $SERVER "cube_echo Hello World"
[1] https://github.com/myplaceonline/posixcube/issues/1
[2] https://github.com/myplaceonline/posixcube/issues/2
[3] https://github.com/myplaceonline/posixcube/issues/3
Sorry to break it to you, but you have an agent anyway, except it's the same
fragile channel for debugging, administrative access, and running scripts, so
once you start to need to configure it, you can break all the things at the
same time.
Oh, and you just dropped proper configuration management. Now you need to add
a task queue (another thing that can break and overflow and what not) to
re-send configuration commands when some server is down, which would not be
a problem in the first place with appropriate architecture of the system.
By agent, I meant something more narrow: a prerequisite that must be installed on a server before it works. In that sense, the agent here is sshd, but that can be presumed to always exist.
> so once you start to need to configure it, you can break all the things at the same time.
Do you mean if the script updates sshd configuration?
> Oh, and you just dropped proper configuration management. Now you need to add a task queue (another thing that can break and overflow and what not) to re-send configuration commands when some server is down
I'm not sure what you mean, can you please elaborate on a use case of a task queue?
Thanks for the comments!
Answering my own question by re-reading your comment: I'm not familiar with systems automatically re-trying commands. What if there is some fatal error on the server? It seems like this is something that requires a human, not a task queue. Relatedly, if the system has the `caller` built-in, when there's an error, a stack trace is dumped, including the line number of the failing cube for someone to quickly jump to the failing line in the script.
With that said, a retry mechanism could be built-in if it's a big use case.
For more complex examples, see the usage. I'm open to any feedback and any philosophical debate on this approach versus Ansible, Docker, etc.
