Show HN: Posixcube, a shell script automation framework alternative to Ansible (github.com)
16 points by schizoidboy 8 hours ago | 8 comments





The impetus for this project was that I wanted to move away from Chef because it was costing me an extra administrative server per month. I wanted to try something new, so I didn't bother looking into chef-solo. I wanted something agent-less, and it seemed like Ansible was the latest alternative, but when I looked at its YAML, I felt fatigue at learning yet another domain specific language. I thought, "Hey, why not shell scripts?" (insert jwz RegEx joke here). I checked search engines and Stack Overflow, but I couldn't find much except for FSS which didn't meet my requirements, and I had always wanted to learn more about shell scripting, so I created my own framework called posixcube.sh (open source, MIT license): https://github.com/myplaceonline/posixcube. There were a few requirements that I had from my Chef cookbooks:

  * Idempotent file templating with variable substitution
  * Plain-text and encrypted variable files
  * Logical packaging of recipes
  * Roles and a way to check for roles in scripts
  * Repeatable sets of actions for certain types of servers
So beyond the basics in posixcube.sh of uploading itself to the remote host and providing a consistent API, the above requirements were solved with: cube_set_file_contents, gpg for encryption, "cubes" for logical packaging (although loose scripts and straight commands are also supported), -r ROLE, and cubespecs.ini, respectively.

After having migrated an entire Ruby on Rails architecture (https://github.com/myplaceonline/myplaceonline_posixcubes) to posixcube, I thought it went very well, although I certainly see some of the downsides of shell scripting such as checking for error codes in a pipeline, strange HEREDOC interpolation, etc. I also see some of the benefits of complete idempotency, but I didn't find the additional procedural checks to emulate idempotency (outside of file templates) that difficult. For the simplest cube example from the previous link which configures an NFS server, see https://github.com/myplaceonline/myplaceonline_posixcubes/bl... and for a more complex nginx+Rails cube, see https://github.com/myplaceonline/myplaceonline_posixcubes/bl...

You can test it as simply as:

  git clone https://github.com/myplaceonline/posixcube
  cd posixcube
  ./posixcube.sh -h $SERVER "cube_echo Hello World"
For more complex examples, see the usage. I'm open to any feedback and any philosophical debate on this approach versus Ansible, Docker, etc.

Have you considered integrating it with a cloud provider account? So that $SERVER in your example could be a DO droplet name, or a hostname from "google cloud compute instances list" or "aws ec2 describe-instances" commands.

Thanks, great idea. There's already optional Bash programmable tab auto-completion integration which auto-completes hosts from ~/.ssh/known_hosts (the auto-completion is installed using the `-b` option). I've created GitHub issues for integrating DO, Google Cloud, and AWS [1, 2, 3]. I'll start work with DO first since that's what I'm using now.

[1] https://github.com/myplaceonline/posixcube/issues/1 [2] https://github.com/myplaceonline/posixcube/issues/2 [3] https://github.com/myplaceonline/posixcube/issues/3

I can't criticize someone rolling their own foo for learning's sake (or just for the fun of it), but I think if you'd given Ansible a try, you would have been happy with it.

Yeah, I'm sure Ansible is good and I'm sure I would've liked it as much, or more, than Chef.

> I wanted something agent-less [...]

Sorry to break it to you, but you have an agent anyway, except it's the same fragile channel for debugging, administrative access, and running scripts, so once you start to need to configure it, you can break all the things at the same time.

Oh, and you just dropped proper configuration management. Now you need to add a task queue (another thing that can break and overflow and what not) to re-send configuration commands when some server is down, which would not be a problem in the first place with appropriate architecture of the system.

> but you have an agent anyway

By agent, I meant something more narrow: a prerequisite that must be installed on a server before it works. In that sense, the agent here is sshd, but that can be presumed to always exist.

> so once you start to need to configure it, you can break all the things at the same time.

Do you mean if the script updates sshd configuration?

> Oh, and you just dropped proper configuration management. Now you need to add a task queue (another thing that can break and overflow and what not) to re-send configuration commands when some server is down

I'm not sure what you mean, can you please elaborate on a use case of a task queue?

Thanks for the comments!

> I'm not sure what you mean, can you please elaborate on a use case of a task queue?

Answering my own question by re-reading your comment: I'm not familiar with systems automatically re-trying commands. What if there is some fatal error on the server? It seems like this is something that requires a human, not a task queue. Relatedly, if the system has the `caller` built-in, when there's an error, a stack trace is dumped, including the line number of the failing cube for someone to quickly jump to the failing line in the script.

With that said, a retry mechanism could be built-in if it's a big use case.

