Physicists ‘squeeze’ light to cool microscopic drum below quantum limit (sciencebulletin.org)
15 points by upen 1 hour ago





arXiv: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1606.08795.pdf

By the way, this group achieved ground-state cooling of a very similar mechanical oscillator back in 2011.

"Sideband cooling of micromechanical motion to the quantum ground state" http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v475/n7356/abs/nature10... arXiv: https://arxiv.org/abs/1103.2144

Both oscillators were of roughly the same frequency (10 MHz) and size (~15 nm diameter aluminum disc). In terms of phonon occupation number, things improved from 0.34 to 0.19.

They emphasize in this new paper that they were able to get colder by using a squeezed vacuum state of laser light. I'm no expert, but I think the use of this technique is much more important than the improvement in the mechanical state they were able to achieve.

