This post completely ignores one of the most important features of semver, which is dependency management. Being able to do this is really great:

some-library>=1.0.0,<2.0.0

It means I can include a library and get non-breaking changes and all security updates until the next major release without worrying that a change is going to break me randomly. It doesn't mean I don't need to do testing, but it makes it a lot more likely that I won't accidentally break in some way I didn't expect due to a change upstream.

When I want to upgrade to a breaking change release I know I need to go look at the release notes to see what the breaking change is, and then make modifications to my application.

If a breaking change is made in a minor or point release I can open a bug with the project so they can revert this change in the next minor or point release.

(edited from <=2.0.0 to <2.0.0, as this was my original intent :) )

Possibly if you have very few dependencies, and those also have very few dependencies it will work out OK. But in a lot of circumstances, this is a recipe for shooting your foot off. For example, if you are building a server application in Node and the total number of included packages can reach into the thousands. And then if you deploy to your server and for some reason it has to update NPM, suddenly you have a potential of any and all of those thousands of packages to break, or interact poorly, or whatever. Since you have specified that anything between 1.0.0 and 2.0.0 is perfectly fine, you have absolutely no idea what secret sauce is necessary to get a working application again. So your website is down for hours while you struggle to figure out a working configuration.

/me displays closet full of T-shirts.

If you deploy unknown and untested packages to production, semver is not your problem. The utter lack of testing is. When you actually push to production, your packages should be locked to what you tested.

This doesn't prevent the use of version ranges during development or testing.

Edit: To be clear, I do not work with Node. If this is standard practice for Node shops, that's terrible.

IME this problem is particular to NPM, due to JavaScript's historically-anemic standard library which made a culture of microlibraries inevitable. The lesson is that programming languages should provide rich operations on their standard types so that users can avoid having to transitively depend on ten different versions of left-pad.

The problem might be particularly bad in NPM but it is not unique too it.

> you have absolutely no idea what secret sauce is necessary to get a working application again

That's what .lock files are for.

This. You define your loose dependencies, then you compile them down to a lock file that you use to test your service and you deploy with the completely locked down set of dependencies. When you want to upgrade your deps, you re-run the compilation and get updated libraries, which you test again. If you have floating deps in production you're doing it wrong.

If you define your config to be:

    some-library>=1.0.0,<2.0.0
and your application breaks - then some-library's developer isn't following SemVer anyways, and you are in dependency hell. If some-library's developer doesn't care about compatibility, then it doesn't matter what versioning scheme you use as you will have to whip up that secret sauce anyways.

However, that your issue isn't a problem with SemVer, but a problem with NPM/node. SemVer is working as intended, but getting the "secret sauce" to get everything working can be confusing as you try and figure out the differences between "devDependencies" and "peerDependencies". If every module just managed their dependencies, it could be easier (on your development experience, but not on your hard disk and build times).

Your problem has nothing to do with semver. The solution to your problem is to use your package manager's dependency freeze utility (npm shrinkwrap in your case), and also to select your dependencies carefully, so you don't end up with thousands of subdependencies (I know some npm packages suffer from dependency incontinence - this is a good reason not to use them).

That speaks more to the insanity of the Node ecosystem than anything else.

Sounds like an excellent argument for not using node

That's a problem with Node, not with semver.

Nodejs is the first time I've encountered a deployment problem whose resolution was "you have to upgrade your package manager to a beta version".

to defend the author here, I think they were very clear that semver may not make sense for a very specific type of CD, always-on application. The article supports the thesis as stated in text, but the title is too broad.

reply


Ehhh... at best it argues that it's over-complicated for something that only ever has a single version running everywhere. Like a web service that you control, for which there will never be a way to request "use that old version of the code instead".[1]

Which is true. But then why even bother with YYMM.xxxx? Just use a single incrementing integer. Or none - nothing can ever go backwards, so callers are required to ignore the version in practice.

[1]: an API presenting an old external interface is something different - there's still only a single "version" of the code that's actually running.

semver conveys information about a released product. If you're running an internal project that isn't being released to the outside world and that project isn't a library being used by other services in your environment, then you can number the project any way you want. In fact, you don't even need to number it (you can just use the git SHAs, for instance).

semver is useful even if you're releasing something that isn't a library because it can be used to provide information about backwards incompatibility in things like database schema, cache incompatibilities, configuration file incompatibilities, that'll cause a service to break if updated.

That's a fair counterpoint to the article but your example above only demonstrates the library case. You should provide an example that demonstrates the value of semver in a CD, always-on top-level application to give information about schema, cache and configuration incompatibilities.

Based on reading this it seems like you haven't worked on a large application where there are lots of modules and libraries developed by independent teams all coming together to form a final product (shipping with CD or not).

I work on a platform team developing many different libraries used by many different teams throughout the company. If we didn't leverage semver (or some versioning scheme that at least differentiates between breaking and non-breaking changes) I don't know how we would do it. We either a) wouldn't be able to release 'patch' updates to a particular library without consumers getting it for free/automatically without changing anything or b) wouldn't be able to release breaking changes without it automatically breaking consumers builds.

Semver may not be useful for the final build or end product that you end up shipping. But it is a very useful tool for all the parts (dependencies) that make up that final product.

The author has actually no clue what semantic versioning is. He keeps on saying that with small, frequent and well tested changes you constantly produce "stable" builds and therefore don't need the complexity of semver, but he doesn't seem to understand that this has absolutely nothing to do with semver.

Even the smallest and most stable change can break backwards compatibility or fix a bug or add a new feature and semver's only purpose is to meaningfully express what kind of change it is. You build a 3rd party package or a library which is used by other people? You better use semver. It makes everyone's life easier and not more difficult. You build some REST API which is consumed by other applications? You better use semver. It not only helps to visually display what kind of change it was, but it also triggers an additional thought process during development and CI. For example if the major version doesn't change, then the CI system can reliably replace the existing API during the deployment process. However when the major version changed, then you might want to think about a side-by-side deployment to support backwards compatibility, at least for a certain grace period. It makes life in many ways easier.

And again, this has nothing to do with how stable a release is. Let's say I have a public facing REST API and I make a 1 line change where I decide that some field of a JSON object must be int64 because in some edge cases an int32 wasn't unique enough and would have caused a bug. Now this change is fixing the system, making it even more stable but essentially breaking existing integrations. Semver helps me to easily communicate the change to my API consumers, setting up the right expectations and helping them and myself by reducing frustration, tech support and unwanted side effects. It also helps to deploy it in a way that allows a smooth transition to the newer API.

Furthermore his suggestion of using a date is useless. What does a date tell me? Nothing... if I want to know the date I right click the files of a build and look at date + time or I look at the commit time in git or the build time in the CI tool. Having it in the version is stupid.

I feel like semver works great in the right context, for example if I'm building an API/Library which other deveopers are using, it helps them to know if there's been a major version bump, breaking change or just general patches.

However if it's just software for the end user, such as a web browser, it doesn't make as much sense, what is defined as a breaking change for someone browsing the web? And will they care? I've seen it be used for websites, ok great, but who's on the receiving end of these version change numbers? At the moment everyone is trying to do semver even in situations when it's not needed.

I never really liked semver as its a mixture of release number and an abstraction/categorization of risk that nobody can agree on, making it hard to tell how stable an update will be. It was fine back when you only had a release or two a year, but now the abstraction is no longer good enough.

I prefer the first number to be a simple release number, then the second to be the amount of risk from the previous release. That way for projects with a dozen or two releases one can normalize the risk values between projects to get everyone more or less on the same page without them having to change their behavior and it can introduce the ability for you to manually correct the risk for different libraries (eg: Library X is super critical for me, so *2 the risk).

Automated tools for calculating risk are possible with this scheme and additional risk can be added for the update (eg: tool sees you are using method X or API call Y that was changed, so the risk is increased).

With release.risk you can say "Automatically update when total risk is <X" and actually have it be tolerable to you. Even when manually updating, you can get an idea of how much trouble its going to be, and possibly have a tool generate a list of areas you should put extra attention towards (eg: library X has a risky update, check to see if it breaks your corner cases).

If you are working in a really shitty software shop with no discipline or process control, this can be a great way to start establishing both, so I say no.

If you are developing your own personal website with a static page and bootstrap, probably over kill.

We don't need to have a polarized opinion about everything.

Rich Hickey has a great talk on this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyLBGkS5ICk

Previously discussed: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13085952

Semver is a sweet spot for libraries (tools, utilities, APIs, etc.). When a library I use isn't on board with Semver, I am often skeptical, and almost always disappointed.

For programming languages it is less clear to me that there are benefits. The same goes for living production end-services, which are the topic of the article. Said production system might (should?) be separate in version churn from any API built on top of said system, or client libraries used to interoperate with said API.

It is likely that I agree with Mr. Gillespie on the topic with respect to "always on" systems, but I do not feel strongly about that agreement? I tend to look for and focus on Semantic Versioning in its sweet spot, that is, libraries.

Having said where I agree, there was one quote of the article that stood out to me:

>it feels a little bit overly pedantic

In my experience, that's the best part, perhaps even the entire point, at least with libraries. Semver is just a method of communication, but its standardization and lack of ambiguity (relative to other systems), means that communication is all the more clear. I need a new feature and so am bumping a library to a new minor version? I'll be sure to check for other new things and for any deprecations, but won't need to worry that existing behavior was removed. Very clear.

When I am engineering a system on top of various libraries/tools, then growing and changing said system over time, I want to be able to pedantically assert what is known (as well as what is not known!) about the system's dependencies. Semver is a good tool for this job.

The clarity also makes it possible to build linters that check whether you accidentally broke your server guarantees (at least for detectable API changes). That's awesome.

It’s tricky. On the one hand, if you could RELY on sane definitions of “breaking changes”, it can be quite simple to set up flows that evolve quickly and safely based on little more than the versions of dependencies. On the other hand, by nature software has too many combinations to test completely so you can never be sure that a change is going to be non-breaking for YOU; and ultimately you are responsible for anything that does break.

I find the right thing to do is to set up a completely parallel “beta flow” that mirrors production almost exactly, allowing you to freely dump in new changes and see what happens. Have a way to swap working beta-flow changes into production, and a way to swap it back. Then you can do anything you want in beta.

Semantic versioning works great for software like Java. When you deliver an application with java, you want to ensure that the vast majority of your users have a compatible Java version. You also want to make sure that a new version of Java doesn't break your software. Semver encodes both these properties. Since the first number in Java's semantic version is always one, you know it is always backwards compatible. Whenever the second number increments, you know new features have been added that require a new VM. The last number changing is mostly irrelevant to most people, but it might signify a bug fix or optimization.

When both those pieces of information - backwards compatibility and the need to upgrade - are important, semantic versioning should be used. If you are comfortable removing features without leaving an out for users, and you can reliably upgrade all users at the same time, encoding this information is much less important.

> With modern CD systems, we want to simplify. Changes should be small and frequent, which leads to stable and gradual improvement without much pain. But this frequency itself becomes a counter pattern to what semantic versioning is all about, which is the plodding software development process of old.

What. No, that doesn't follow at all. This is the equivalent of "hate leads to suffering".

Just increment the last number on each deploy. X.Y.123456789 is perfectly acceptable. Or if that strikes you as a distasteful abuse of the "patch" value, add another layer to get X.Y.Z.12345689. Semver systems will be perfectly happy with a 4 layer option, because none of them are stupid enough to be useless when handling edge cases.

> the labyrinthine process used in Renaissance Italy to elect a Doge

I was very disappointed to learn that Italy did not, in fact, elect a Shiba Inu to office.

People write software for money, and sell it for money. Version N comes with one year of support, or until version N+1 clocks.

Enterprise software sells for even more money, and the above is even more true, usually backed up with lawyers, PR campaigns, etc.

Windows 7, 8, and 10, sound to the average person more reasonable that:

(from the article): 1612.0009, 1612.0013, 1701.0253

Thus, they are not only a rock solid pattern, they are the bloody unwritten standard and more so everybody's daily expectation.

This is punishingly stupid. If you are working on a large enough project (many libraries, many developers, many organizations, daily or nightly builds because it takes 4 hours to run all the unit tests even in parallel due to dependencies) you use semantic versioning.

If you're some pissant shop writing CRUD apps then yeah, don't bother. As soon as you outgrow that stage, there won't be any more questions.

Monolithic standalone apps or tiny projects don't need semver. Practically all collaborative software in between benefits massively from it.

Rich Hickey's recent talk https://youtu.be/oyLBGkS5ICk?t=2790 tore into semver. Recommended.

The reasons that Rich Hickey tore into SemVer seem to be issues SemVer weren't concerned about solving and his alternatives doesn't solve the main issue SemVer was created for. The problem of "can I reasonably upgrade this library without breaking my own code, and if possible to so in an automated fashion" isn't solved by chronological versioning. If I need to upgrade my application due to a security vuln, SemVer lets me know if I can just "drop-in" the upgrade, or if I need to work more.

The problem of knowing whether 1.3 vs 3.7 was written 10 days ago or 10 years ago doesn't seem useful. Rarely has software I have written depended on how recent the library was released.

Ultimately, the talk tears into version numbers in general, but not semantic versioning - he doesn't discuss anything particular to SemVer. He could have been talking about Postgres' versioning conventions and the talk would still hold.

I think this talk makes his opinion on how breaking changes in libraries should be handled (in the context of the JVM ecosystem) very clear:

A) avoid breaking API changes

B) if you have to do large breaking API changes, that will probably affect alot of dependent projects, make it a new artifact / namespace / library that can live side-by-side with the old version

B is actually pretty common in large java library projects (rxjava -> rxjava 2, retrofit -> retrofit 2, dagger -> dagger ‡ all have independent maven artifacts and I think also packages) and imho this approach makes a lot of sense. It's also the more important part of this talk compared to his critique of semver.

I thought he was advocating never introducing breaking changes.

He's making good points, but what alternative is he offering?

Create a new namespace for your new API, or your new Interface, or your new version, or whatever you want to call it. But don't delete your old namespace. If your code is someone else's dependency, you should leave the old namespace in place for those who need it.

Left unresolved is how to deal with the accumulation of old code. I assume there will eventually be automated ways of turning it into a library, so the old code no longer needs to appear in the code that you are actually working on. Some automated solution seems like the kind of thing that the Clojure crowd will come up. I think it would only take me a day to write a macro to recreate namespaces from a library. Zach Tellman has some code that does half of this (Potemkin).

Tangentially relatedly, this recent r/haskell thread [1] contains a lot of discussion on the differences between Haskell's Package Versioning Policy and SemVer, and particularly downsides of SemVer.

[1] https://www.reddit.com/r/haskell/comments/5iok3l/haskell_pac...

i don't like the scheme described in the article, but i do think that X.Y.Z is overkill. X.Y provides plenty of information and doesn't make me second guess if i should upgrade or not. Z often creates a false sense of confidence that shit wont break. changes in X always mean breakage, changes in Y mean potential, but unintended, breakage.

reply


The patch version is there for very minor things. Adding docs, adding tests, changing metadata, _maybe_ minor bug fixes. Hopefully no one has to depend on a patch version, and hopefully they're usually ".0". I've seen arguments that patch versions should go away, but revving minor versions for some things is often too much churn - people try to understand what's in the new release when it's not even worth their time.

Minor versions are things you reasonably might depend on like a new feature or significant bug fix. You _should_ be able to upgrade seamlessly though one person's bug fix is another's breaking change. I don't think it's reasonable to get rid of these and treat everything as a breaking change.

So I don't know what's simpler for libraries. Semver seems to have boiled it down pretty well.

This seems inspired and perhaps even duplicated from what Rich Hickey recently said about Semantic Versioning (found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyLBGkS5ICk)

I really enjoy how the package-manager for the Elm programming language automates semantic versioning by diffing your apis based on the type system.

I think a bit part of the real criticism of SEMVER stems from this inability to either automate it or use it correctly.

Hickey's discussion of the subject obviously has a lot more great points to it, and even when I don't agree, I can't help to enjoy listening :)

Sometimes being in a silo warps your view of the world. While semver isn't necessarily the most optimal for a given type of development, and there are many alternative ways to version, it works pretty well for most all kinds of software development which is why it is a pretty good standard, no matter what software you end up doing it should work for you.

For dependencies semantic versioning is great because it gives a reasonable basis of compatibility. I say "reasonable basis" because just because it's a minor/patch change doesn't mean it won't break your code. It just means it's not supposed to!

For end user software, i.e big $$$ enterprise software, there's no point in using it. Unless the app itself is a platform for other apps (in which case you're really an API/library anyway), it's beyond overkill. Heck it's downright confusing to most business users. Arguably any sizable UI change would be a "major version" because you moved a button across the screen. For that type of software I go for <major>.<minor> which are chosen to coincide with marketing campaigns.

SemVer is sometimes very annoying (pre-release and metadata rules specifically) but also just solves versioning. You have to jump through some hoops to use `git describe` in a sane way with it, but it's worth it.

I feel like this is a bunch of hand waving and does not really address anything but saying because we have CD we do not need to care about versions. This shows a lack of experience in a solid development process in large scale code bases.

IMO, semantic versioning (at least the x.y part) makes sense for libraries but not for applications but this distinction is rarely made and sometimes blurry.

I have only recently discovered (and I am yet to use) this repository on GitHub [1].

    GitVersion looks at your git history and works out
    the semantic version of the commit being built.
[1] https://github.com/GitTools/GitVersion

you can also just git tag 1.0.0 and git push --tags. Then when you git describe you get a 1.0.0-###-gHASH where ### is the number of commits past 1.0.0 and HASH is the short hash of the last commit (I think). Its really useful for tracking versions across branches and also always having a unique version which points to an exact commit.

SemVer is declarative so technically it's not even possible for it to be an anti-pattern.

Given that continuous deployment doesn't have anything like traditional releases, so why bother with semantic versioning at all. You're typically just dealing dates or monotonically increasing build numbers. There's no reason for anything else. Public APIs (including libraries), have traditional releases, and so the distinction between backwards compatible and incompatible versions really do matter.

That said, a three part number isn't really useful. Just increment the minor version number in all not incompatible cases.

Also, there is an antipattern with releases, it's naming them. It's complete bullshit because opaque with rarely any rhyme or reason. It's branding plain and simple. If you need to upgrade anything, you end up having to googling what the actual version number or release history is and then going off of that. It's a complete waste of time, and so twee.

