some-library>=1.0.0,<2.0.0
It means I can include a library and get non-breaking changes and all security updates until the next major release without worrying that a change is going to break me randomly. It doesn't mean I don't need to do testing, but it makes it a lot more likely that I won't accidentally break in some way I didn't expect due to a change upstream.
When I want to upgrade to a breaking change release I know I need to go look at the release notes to see what the breaking change is, and then make modifications to my application.
If a breaking change is made in a minor or point release I can open a bug with the project so they can revert this change in the next minor or point release.
(edited from <=2.0.0 to <2.0.0, as this was my original intent :) )
This doesn't prevent the use of version ranges during development or testing.
Edit: To be clear, I do not work with Node. If this is standard practice for Node shops, that's terrible.
That's what .lock files are for.
However, that your issue isn't a problem with SemVer, but a problem with NPM/node. SemVer is working as intended, but getting the "secret sauce" to get everything working can be confusing as you try and figure out the differences between "devDependencies" and "peerDependencies". If every module just managed their dependencies, it could be easier (on your development experience, but not on your hard disk and build times).
Nodejs is the first time I've encountered a deployment problem whose resolution was "you have to upgrade your package manager to a beta version".
Which is true. But then why even bother with YYMM.xxxx? Just use a single incrementing integer. Or none - nothing can ever go backwards, so callers are required to ignore the version in practice.
[1]: an API presenting an old external interface is something different - there's still only a single "version" of the code that's actually running.
semver is useful even if you're releasing something that isn't a library because it can be used to provide information about backwards incompatibility in things like database schema, cache incompatibilities, configuration file incompatibilities, that'll cause a service to break if updated.
I work on a platform team developing many different libraries used by many different teams throughout the company. If we didn't leverage semver (or some versioning scheme that at least differentiates between breaking and non-breaking changes) I don't know how we would do it. We either a) wouldn't be able to release 'patch' updates to a particular library without consumers getting it for free/automatically without changing anything or b) wouldn't be able to release breaking changes without it automatically breaking consumers builds.
Semver may not be useful for the final build or end product that you end up shipping. But it is a very useful tool for all the parts (dependencies) that make up that final product.
Even the smallest and most stable change can break backwards compatibility or fix a bug or add a new feature and semver's only purpose is to meaningfully express what kind of change it is. You build a 3rd party package or a library which is used by other people? You better use semver. It makes everyone's life easier and not more difficult. You build some REST API which is consumed by other applications? You better use semver. It not only helps to visually display what kind of change it was, but it also triggers an additional thought process during development and CI. For example if the major version doesn't change, then the CI system can reliably replace the existing API during the deployment process. However when the major version changed, then you might want to think about a side-by-side deployment to support backwards compatibility, at least for a certain grace period. It makes life in many ways easier.
And again, this has nothing to do with how stable a release is. Let's say I have a public facing REST API and I make a 1 line change where I decide that some field of a JSON object must be int64 because in some edge cases an int32 wasn't unique enough and would have caused a bug. Now this change is fixing the system, making it even more stable but essentially breaking existing integrations. Semver helps me to easily communicate the change to my API consumers, setting up the right expectations and helping them and myself by reducing frustration, tech support and unwanted side effects. It also helps to deploy it in a way that allows a smooth transition to the newer API.
Furthermore his suggestion of using a date is useless. What does a date tell me? Nothing... if I want to know the date I right click the files of a build and look at date + time or I look at the commit time in git or the build time in the CI tool. Having it in the version is stupid.
However if it's just software for the end user, such as a web browser, it doesn't make as much sense, what is defined as a breaking change for someone browsing the web? And will they care? I've seen it be used for websites, ok great, but who's on the receiving end of these version change numbers?
At the moment everyone is trying to do semver even in situations when it's not needed.
I prefer the first number to be a simple release number, then the second to be the amount of risk from the previous release. That way for projects with a dozen or two releases one can normalize the risk values between projects to get everyone more or less on the same page without them having to change their behavior and it can introduce the ability for you to manually correct the risk for different libraries (eg: Library X is super critical for me, so *2 the risk).
Automated tools for calculating risk are possible with this scheme and additional risk can be added for the update (eg: tool sees you are using method X or API call Y that was changed, so the risk is increased).
With release.risk you can say "Automatically update when total risk is <X" and actually have it be tolerable to you. Even when manually updating, you can get an idea of how much trouble its going to be, and possibly have a tool generate a list of areas you should put extra attention towards (eg: library X has a risky update, check to see if it breaks your corner cases).
If you are developing your own personal website with a static page and bootstrap, probably over kill.
We don't need to have a polarized opinion about everything.
For programming languages it is less clear to me that there are benefits. The same goes for living production end-services, which are the topic of the article. Said production system might (should?) be separate in version churn from any API built on top of said system, or client libraries used to interoperate with said API.
It is likely that I agree with Mr. Gillespie on the topic with respect to "always on" systems, but I do not feel strongly about that agreement? I tend to look for and focus on Semantic Versioning in its sweet spot, that is, libraries.
Having said where I agree, there was one quote of the article that stood out to me:
>it feels a little bit overly pedantic
In my experience, that's the best part, perhaps even the entire point, at least with libraries. Semver is just a method of communication, but its standardization and lack of ambiguity (relative to other systems), means that communication is all the more clear. I need a new feature and so am bumping a library to a new minor version? I'll be sure to check for other new things and for any deprecations, but won't need to worry that existing behavior was removed. Very clear.
When I am engineering a system on top of various libraries/tools, then growing and changing said system over time, I want to be able to pedantically assert what is known (as well as what is not known!) about the system's dependencies. Semver is a good tool for this job.
I find the right thing to do is to set up a completely parallel “beta flow” that mirrors production almost exactly, allowing you to freely dump in new changes and see what happens. Have a way to swap working beta-flow changes into production, and a way to swap it back. Then you can do anything you want in beta.
When both those pieces of information - backwards compatibility and the need to upgrade - are important, semantic versioning should be used. If you are comfortable removing features without leaving an out for users, and you can reliably upgrade all users at the same time, encoding this information is much less important.
What. No, that doesn't follow at all. This is the equivalent of "hate leads to suffering".
Just increment the last number on each deploy. X.Y.123456789 is perfectly acceptable. Or if that strikes you as a distasteful abuse of the "patch" value, add another layer to get X.Y.Z.12345689. Semver systems will be perfectly happy with a 4 layer option, because none of them are stupid enough to be useless when handling edge cases.
Enterprise software sells for even more money, and the above is even more true, usually backed up with lawyers, PR campaigns, etc.
Windows 7, 8, and 10, sound to the average person more reasonable that:
(from the article): 1612.0009, 1612.0013, 1701.0253
Thus, they are not only a rock solid pattern, they are the bloody unwritten standard and more so everybody's daily expectation.
If you're some pissant shop writing CRUD apps then yeah, don't bother. As soon as you outgrow that stage, there won't be any more questions.
Monolithic standalone apps or tiny projects don't need semver. Practically all collaborative software in between benefits massively from it.
The problem of knowing whether 1.3 vs 3.7 was written 10 days ago or 10 years ago doesn't seem useful. Rarely has software I have written depended on how recent the library was released.
Ultimately, the talk tears into version numbers in general, but not semantic versioning - he doesn't discuss anything particular to SemVer. He could have been talking about Postgres' versioning conventions and the talk would still hold.
A) avoid breaking API changes
B) if you have to do large breaking API changes, that will probably affect alot of dependent projects, make it a new artifact / namespace / library that can live side-by-side with the old version
B is actually pretty common in large java library projects (rxjava -> rxjava 2, retrofit -> retrofit 2, dagger -> dagger ‡ all have independent maven artifacts and I think also packages) and imho this approach makes a lot of sense. It's also the more important part of this talk compared to his critique of semver.
Left unresolved is how to deal with the accumulation of old code. I assume there will eventually be automated ways of turning it into a library, so the old code no longer needs to appear in the code that you are actually working on. Some automated solution seems like the kind of thing that the Clojure crowd will come up. I think it would only take me a day to write a macro to recreate namespaces from a library. Zach Tellman has some code that does half of this (Potemkin).
Minor versions are things you reasonably might depend on like a new feature or significant bug fix. You _should_ be able to upgrade seamlessly though one person's bug fix is another's breaking change. I don't think it's reasonable to get rid of these and treat everything as a breaking change.
So I don't know what's simpler for libraries. Semver seems to have boiled it down pretty well.
I really enjoy how the package-manager for the Elm programming language automates semantic versioning by diffing your apis based on the type system.
I think a bit part of the real criticism of SEMVER stems from this inability to either automate it or use it correctly.
Hickey's discussion of the subject obviously has a lot more great points to it, and even when I don't agree, I can't help to enjoy listening :)
For end user software, i.e big $$$ enterprise software, there's no point in using it. Unless the app itself is a platform for other apps (in which case you're really an API/library anyway), it's beyond overkill. Heck it's downright confusing to most business users. Arguably any sizable UI change would be a "major version" because you moved a button across the screen. For that type of software I go for <major>.<minor> which are chosen to coincide with marketing campaigns.
GitVersion looks at your git history and works out
the semantic version of the commit being built.
That said, a three part number isn't really useful. Just increment the minor version number in all not incompatible cases.
Also, there is an antipattern with releases, it's naming them. It's complete bullshit because opaque with rarely any rhyme or reason. It's branding plain and simple. If you need to upgrade anything, you end up having to googling what the actual version number or release history is and then going off of that. It's a complete waste of time, and so twee.
