Ask HN: Is any tool lacking for more companies embrace remote work?
soneca
6 minutes ago
I know there is a work culture in the way too, but aside from that, what kind of tool (if any) would make more companies decide to try remote work?
savethefuture
1 minute ago
My companies biggest concern is ensuring that people are still working while at home, when in the office they have the ability to walk around and see that you are at your desk. While it is still possible to be working on other things besides work, they at least see you are in the office and in front of your computer. When at home they've said in the past "We dont know if you're really working". For my position remote work would work great, if I dont have code to show for, I'm getting fired, but other positions in the company have a problem "proving" work I guess. So it comes down to a lack of trust and guarantee that people are still working while outside the office.
