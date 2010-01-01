Hacker News
Africa 'witnessing birth of a new ocean'
bbc.com
13 points
by
niccolop
24 minutes ago
2 comments
favorite
Anm
2 minutes ago
Another article from 2013 reports conflicting evidence:
http://www.livescience.com/39724-afar-rift-deep-mantle-melt....
vermontdevil
5 minutes ago
TL;DR a split in Ethiopia is about 65km long. It'll eventually split the African Continent in 10 million years. Hold off the oceanfront land speculation.
Article is from 2010 btw.
