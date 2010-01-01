Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Africa 'witnessing birth of a new ocean' (bbc.com)
13 points by niccolop 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Another article from 2013 reports conflicting evidence: http://www.livescience.com/39724-afar-rift-deep-mantle-melt....

TL;DR a split in Ethiopia is about 65km long. It'll eventually split the African Continent in 10 million years. Hold off the oceanfront land speculation.

Article is from 2010 btw.

