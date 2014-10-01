Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Former employees sue Microsoft after developing PTSD (mcclatchydc.com)
28 points by danso 49 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





A lot of people here are taking the position that they weren't "forced" to do it. I think this is a incorrect framing of the problem.

I would take the concept that they experienced a workplace injury and weren't informed of the scope of danger that it may pose.

Sure everyone has the right to refuse to do a job but changing jobs requires the resources to do so. If you have some type of leverage such as a house or bills to pay then thats an issue. The other problem is how do you perform this moderation?

Possibly you could restrict the amount of time someone is exposed to this and then change people out once they have reached some type of exposure but thats primarily speculative.

>Soto claims he was assigned to the team and didn’t have any choice in the matter.

Of course you did. You could've walked out.

It's a shame anyone has to do jobs like these. But forcing people to do it? (I assume the alternative was not to have a job there at all.) That's ridiculous.

I also tend to believe the former employees about the rest of the working conditions. At the very least, the employee has a clear history of having problems with the work, and the company should have been better about handling this. There's no way they could fail to foresee that this work could have terrible effects on someone's mind.

While this case is really tragic, and improvements can be made, I don't think it's fair really to say these people were _forced_ to do this work.

You say that the other option was to not work at Microsoft, well, this means they aren't being forced. They had the choice to not work that job role. Workers are not entitled to shop around within a company for a role that suits them, and companies are not obliged to offer the job role that an employee wants.

> companies are not obliged to offer the job role that an employee wants

Now go over to the "open office plan" comments and watch developers act like they're being tortured if they have to sit next to someone who might talk and it's their god-given right to demand a soundproof private office.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13373526

I wouldn't say not obliged, entitled to a position. They advertised for a position, you convinced them you're a fit for the position. They've chosen you out of a pool of candidates that suites the job. They offer you a employment contract detailing the role, and responsibilities. You accept said contract and term's or write counter proposal. After accepting the position you shut up and do your job you where hired to do.

Because no company has ever been less than truthful when describing a role and it's responsibilities.

I don't know how they could be `forcing` people to do it. Last time I checked you have your own agency and can decide to stay or leave on moral grounds. I would imagine that interviewee's will be acceptance of your role change if they understand you required part of your job to view questionable material.

I wonder about people that take these jobs & keep them until burn-out.

It's a little like I don't do darkweb stuff because I know I likely won't cope with it. And I don't clean skyscraper windows because I know I don't do well with heights.

So it's a case of "Well what the f did you expect?".

None of that excuses MS not providing support certainly but realistically these people signed up for something that is pretty much traumatic by definition.

Now if MS pitched the job as rainbows & sunshine that's a different story...then they should get sued to hell...

What do other companies do with people who have to evaluate content like this?

http://gizmodo.com/5936572/the-worst-job-at-google-a-year-of...

http://www.buzzfeed.com/reyhan/tech-confessional-the-googler...

Verge had a pretty good longform article on it: http://www.theverge.com/2016/4/13/11387934/internet-moderato...

edit: Sorry, it's an article about how other companies do content moderation, but not a huge focus on how they accommodate the workers who do it.

Some outsource the problem:

https://www.wired.com/2014/10/content-moderation/

Sad, but unsurprising.

