I would take the concept that they experienced a workplace injury and weren't informed of the scope of danger that it may pose.
Sure everyone has the right to refuse to do a job but changing jobs requires the resources to do so. If you have some type of leverage such as a house or bills to pay then thats an issue.
The other problem is how do you perform this moderation?
Possibly you could restrict the amount of time someone is exposed to this and then change people out once they have reached some type of exposure but thats primarily speculative.
Of course you did. You could've walked out.
I also tend to believe the former employees about the rest of the working conditions. At the very least, the employee has a clear history of having problems with the work, and the company should have been better about handling this. There's no way they could fail to foresee that this work could have terrible effects on someone's mind.
You say that the other option was to not work at Microsoft, well, this means they aren't being forced. They had the choice to not work that job role. Workers are not entitled to shop around within a company for a role that suits them, and companies are not obliged to offer the job role that an employee wants.
Now go over to the "open office plan" comments and watch developers act like they're being tortured if they have to sit next to someone who might talk and it's their god-given right to demand a soundproof private office.
It's a little like I don't do darkweb stuff because I know I likely won't cope with it. And I don't clean skyscraper windows because I know I don't do well with heights.
So it's a case of "Well what the f did you expect?".
None of that excuses MS not providing support certainly but realistically these people signed up for something that is pretty much traumatic by definition.
Now if MS pitched the job as rainbows & sunshine that's a different story...then they should get sued to hell...
