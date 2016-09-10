What a self-aggrandizing distortion. A non-specialist author writes a research-free book thumbing his nose at Chomsky (also, Darwin), gets some press coverage "engaging many more people than even before" -- except for, you know, linguists -- and now the "debate" is "centred" around this guy who was mentioned in the book.
Give me a break. Here's one of many takedowns of Wolfe, this one by Scientific American.[1] And here's a takedown of Everett, who basically is the only expert on the sole, inaccessible language he claims pokes holes in Universal Grammar, so may be fabricating results.[2]
[1] https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/talking-back/tom-wolfe-...
[2] http://www.chronicle.com/article/angry-words/131260
What’s universal grammar? Evidence rebuts Chomsky’s theory of language learning
http://www.salon.com/2016/09/10/what-will-universal-grammar-...
>Which brings us to the mistaken view of the actual theory of UG that article such as the SA piece present. Daniel Everett, a field linguist and former evangelical missionary, gained prominence in 2005 when he claimed that Pirahã, a language spoken by a remote Amazonian tribe showed properties that categorically refuted the UG hypothesis. Central to UG theory, in Everett’s estimation, is embedding, the ability of a language to place, for example, a clause inside another clause (as in “I heard that Maura laughed”). Pirahã, it seemed, was unable to embed.
>On the surface, this does seem like a knockout punch to UG, but there’s just one problem with it: Everett is mistaken about what UG is.
I'm not knocking generative linguistics, but I get the impression that this author has done it a disservice in his eagerness to put down Everett.
There were intellectuals that stood as symbols against the abomination of it all. Chomsky was one such personality.
So polarizing were these times, that one had to question whether an academic criticism was based in legitimate intellect, or simply represented a contrived effort to discredit and ruin a politically relevant individual.
With Fox News on the prowl, Chomsky's co-authorship of the book, Manufacturing Consent, made him a valid target for character assassination, and simultaneously a defensible individual to those Fox News would so polarize.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manufacturing_Consent
Maybe this other scholar's criticisms are academically valid within the context of linguistics, but without considering the cultural relevance and stature Chomsky held during that period to those that despised the premise of Iraq, he had doomed himself to the cold shoulder of many. His writings, after all, would not be published in a vacuum.
This is the context under which the author of this article should come to understand his situation. It was bad timing. Tone deaf to debacles unfolding elsewhere.
If the base-layer ... situation for Hezbollah is in essence, an anarchy, then you go down one branch. If it's that ... reasonably good States exist, but these folks are just unreasonable people[1], then you go another.
[1] many of these folks are cast in the mold of Sayyid Qutb, who I can never seem to make "reasonable" in my own mind....
Chomsky's political writings ( at least the ones with which I am familiar ) use an expression of surprise at the venality of state actors as the main ... thing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samir_Kuntar
My favorite section is "Treatment in prison":
During his imprisonment, Kuntar married Kifah Kayyal (born in 1963), an Israeli Arab woman who is an activist on behalf of militant prisoners. They later divorced. While they were married, she received a monthly stipend from the Israeli government, an entitlement due to her status as a wife of a prisoner.[25] Kayyal is an Israeli citizen of Palestinian origin from Acre, now residing in Ramallah, who was then serving a life sentence for her activities in the Palestine Liberation Front.[30] Kuntar was allowed conjugal visits with his wife while in prison.[31] They had no children. In addition, while in prison Kuntar participated in a program under which Palestinian security prisoners took online courses from University in Israel, and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Social and Political Science.[32]
That being said. Hitler is to the Nazi's as attacking children is to Hezbollah isn't really equivalent. I get it. You are pro-Israeli. There's no need for that BS.
But that's hardly a justification for attacking Everett who has never expressed an opinion on Chomsky's politics. Surely these aspects of Chomsky's work are completely independent?
For example, I can appreciate Watson's work on DNA but abhor his racism. Similarly I can question Chomsky's linguistic theories while agreeing with (aspects of) his politics.
Also, I must say that I find the ad-hominem nature of the attacks on Everett to be quite ugly.
Chomsky's 'theories' do sound vague and pompous. It is never nice to see counterexamples to your conjectures, but he should deal with like a grown-up. I do understand that this is very hard when you are praised the way he was and is.
Have you read any of Chomsky's work on syntax?
> But Chomsky is no Einstein. And linguistics is not physics. Unlike Einstein, for example, Chomsky has been forced to retract at one time or another just about every major proposal he has made up to his current research, which he calls ‘Minimalism’. Concepts that helped make him famous, such as ‘deep structure’ and ‘surface structure’, were thrown out years ago. And unlike physics, there is no significant mathematics or clear way to disprove Chomsky’s broader claims – part of the reason for the current controversy.
> Over time, universal grammar has been reduced from a rich set of supposedly innate principles to whatever it is about human biology that makes human language possible (by which definition, as I have said numerous times, the physical brain itself is all there is to ‘universal grammar’). And once he got down to the narrow faculty of language, supposedly the one thing that makes human language possible and unavailable to other creatures, Chomsky claimed it was nothing more nor less than recursion – the ability to put one thing inside another of the same type. Then Pirahã came along.
Ignoring Everett's own work and the Pirahã, is this in fact true?
The claim that FLN is nothing more than recursion is from one rather speculative paper Chomsky co-authored in 2002. If you look at his actual theoretical proposals, or more importantly, those of everyone else working in generative syntax, there's lots more to it than just "recursion".
Also, the blog post does not say that UG is just about recursion. It just says that it's a central concept within generative linguistics, which is true.
Seems forth-like, requiring a stack to be understood.
If a language requires recursion to process it, is that language "recursive" despite not possessing explicit recursive syntax?
"the moon green cheese is john believes john wrong is mary thinks."
Note that this almost exactly corresponds to japanese grammar (which really feels very forth-like)
tsukisama ha midori no chi-zu da to john ga shinjite, machigatte to mary ga omotte to john ga itta.
An interesting resulting property of japanese grammar is that attributive phrases are grammatically equivalent to recursive sentences. I.e. "aoi sora" meaning "blue sky" is gramatically the same as "the sky, which is blue". (as "aoi" = "blue" is a fully valid single-word sentence in japanese grammar)
What you refer to is Lisp-like grammar. But in Lisp you have parentheses that help with making the grouping explicit. Maybe Lisp without parentheses is more difficult to understand than reverse polish notation because the "stack" needed to parse the sentence needs to be build by reading the sentence in reverse.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Forth_(programming_language)
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reverse_Polish_notation
It makes me cautious, though. The monetization of acrimony actively seeks ways to tell that story over and over again. If the author's paper is good science, its idea's will persist.
Not every scrappy upstart will overturn the empire and not every Goliath is evil.
This seems to me to leave a sliver of hope for what is alleged to be Chomsky's theory, but I would prefer to see more data than more argument over the current data.
Then he points out that Pirahas that learn Piraha first before learning Portugese don't use recursive Portugese. What is that observation supposed to suggest when taken together with the previous observation? That you lose the ability to use recursive language when you first learn a linear one? Or simply that you tend to transliterate when you learn a second language?
