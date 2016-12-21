Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Confirm or Deny: Peter Thiel (nytimes.com)
"Maureen Dowd: California should secede.

Peter Thiel: Confirm. I’d be fine with that. I think it would be good for California, good for the rest of the country. It would help Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign."

I don't see how the world's ~sixth largest economy succeeding from the world's 1st/2nd largest is good for the latter.

"You like “Star Trek” more than “Star Wars.”

Deny. I like “Star Wars” way better. I’m a capitalist. “Star Wars” is the capitalist show. “Star Trek” is the communist one. There is no money in “Star Trek” because you just have the transporter machine that can make anything you need. The whole plot of “Star Wars” starts with Han Solo having this debt that he owes and so the plot in “Star Wars” is driven by money."

I hope he's just trolling here. Preferring a future of the same old debtors and creditors as today, to one where plentiful energy can be transformed into any kind of matter the human race needs, eliminating the need for money?

Edit: actually he didn't say anything preferring one future or the other, so maybe he just likes Star Wars b/c it's more relatable to present day.

This kind of interview seems like a great idea. Information density is way higher than in a standard one.

Agree that the format is dense, but most of the content is complete drivel. I'm surprised to see this on the front page.

" There is no money in “Star Trek” "

Hi, my name is gold-pressed latinum.

Is Confirm or Deny a regular thing? This is an interesting format for print interviews.

Google tells me Dowd's done this at least once before, with André Leon Talley:

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/21/fashion/confirm-or-deny-a...

Should I have respect for Peter Thiel in him trying to help Trump? It is odd, maybe he is playing Trump, maybe Elon is too?

I feel like even talking to Trump validates his lies and just disgusting moral integrity of what it means to be American.

That is a bit harsh. Go outside of any large city in the US and you are basically in Trump supporters' territory. Even SV is basically Trump area with their third world billionaire enclave. SV basically develops and sells the services and tech that empowers candidates and Americans such as Trump.

If you already respect Thiel then I don't see him working with the president to steer things being a reason to stop.

We should commend her for not taking herself too seriously. But even so, she gave him way too many softballs.

This context can get lost online easier than in print -- but this is in the "Style & Fashion" section of the paper.

It's not intended as hard-hitting journalism.

It's not intended as hard-hitting journalism.

Yeah, I get that part. But even considering that, she's letting him off way too easy.

She should have given him a few softballs to get his guard down... then sunk her claws into him.

duplicate of https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13378029#13378276

Not a duplicate, they are different articles

