Peter Thiel: Confirm. I’d be fine with that. I think it would be good for California, good for the rest of the country. It would help Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign."
I don't see how the world's ~sixth largest economy succeeding from the world's 1st/2nd largest is good for the latter.
"You like “Star Trek” more than “Star Wars.”
Deny. I like “Star Wars” way better. I’m a capitalist. “Star Wars” is the capitalist show. “Star Trek” is the communist one. There is no money in “Star Trek” because you just have the transporter machine that can make anything you need. The whole plot of “Star Wars” starts with Han Solo having this debt that he owes and so the plot in “Star Wars” is driven by money."
I hope he's just trolling here. Preferring a future of the same old debtors and creditors as today, to one where plentiful energy can be transformed into any kind of matter the human race needs, eliminating the need for money?
Edit: actually he didn't say anything preferring one future or the other, so maybe he just likes Star Wars b/c it's more relatable to present day.
reply
Hi, my name is gold-pressed latinum.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/21/fashion/confirm-or-deny-a...
I feel like even talking to Trump validates his lies and just disgusting moral integrity of what it means to be American.
It's not intended as hard-hitting journalism.
Yeah, I get that part. But even considering that, she's letting him off way too easy.
She should have given him a few softballs to get his guard down... then sunk her claws into him.
Peter Thiel: Confirm. I’d be fine with that. I think it would be good for California, good for the rest of the country. It would help Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign."
I don't see how the world's ~sixth largest economy succeeding from the world's 1st/2nd largest is good for the latter.
"You like “Star Trek” more than “Star Wars.”
Deny. I like “Star Wars” way better. I’m a capitalist. “Star Wars” is the capitalist show. “Star Trek” is the communist one. There is no money in “Star Trek” because you just have the transporter machine that can make anything you need. The whole plot of “Star Wars” starts with Han Solo having this debt that he owes and so the plot in “Star Wars” is driven by money."
I hope he's just trolling here. Preferring a future of the same old debtors and creditors as today, to one where plentiful energy can be transformed into any kind of matter the human race needs, eliminating the need for money?
Edit: actually he didn't say anything preferring one future or the other, so maybe he just likes Star Wars b/c it's more relatable to present day.
reply