Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Google Xi: A modern editor with a back end written in Rust
(
github.com
)
10 points
by
KenanSulayman
16 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
LordWinstanley
1 minute ago
>>>[Design Decisions] ...The back-end needs to be extremely performant. In particular, it should use little more memory than the buffers being edited. That level of performance is possible in C++, but Rust offers a much more reliable, and in many ways, higher level programming platform...
Google not prepared to eat their own [gopher-flavoured] dog food then?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Google not prepared to eat their own [gopher-flavoured] dog food then?
reply