Godaddy has issued at least 8850 SSL certificates without validating anything
groups.google.com
aaronpk
0 minutes ago
This sounds like responsible handling, disclosure, and remedying of the problem.
jessaustin
15 minutes ago
According to TFA, the certs have already been revoked.
