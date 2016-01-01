Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I was struck by the first line: "35% say they read more than 11 books in the past year"

It turns out my surprise was warranted — this is the number of books that respondents started reading during the year. It doesn't mean they finished any of the books.

From the linked survey: During the past year, how many books did you read, either all or part of the way through?

Setting aside the question of self-reporting bias, this is a material omission from the article. Putting this as one of the "highlights" at the top is very misleading. I think "read more than X books" is generally considered to refer to the number of books finished, or at least substantially completed.

I don't find it to be a surprisingly high number. I wouldn't consider myself an avid reader; these days though I try to track everything I read on Goodreads. This lets me get recommendations for other things I might like, but more importantly serves as a reminder of things I have read in the past so I don't re-read the same thing, or can locate and refer back to something I read in the past in the case of non-fiction materials.

According to Goodreads I completed 10 books in 2016 and read roughly 3500 pages.

I'm not surprised that there are some people who read this much, but 1/3 is not in line with other statistics I've seen.

According to a literacy foundation, 45 million adults, or roughly 20% of the US adult population, are functionally illiterate (read below a 5th grade level), and in another survey 44% of US adults said they did not read a single book in a year [1].

I work in literacy and see stats like this regularly. I've never seen anything indicating that 1 in 3 US adults reads (and finishes) a book nearly every month. I am even a little surprised that 1/3 report starting at least 11 books a year, based on the basic illiteracy facts I've seen elsewhere. I'm certainly interested to see if anyone has seen other relevant stats.

1: http://literacyprojectfoundation.org/community/statistics/

I got really close to buying an ebook reader that's tied to a big book store chain here in Germany.

A colleague suggested that I check out Hemingway. So I looked for ebooks of his in the ebook store. They didn't have any German ebooks, just print copies. They did have English ebooks but they were at least twice as expensive as the English print copies.

A big international competitor wasn't any better. The ebook versions of Hemingway novels weren't available in my country. I don't know if I can get them through another store, but presumably then I won't be able to get German books anymore (other than Hemingway). Or at least it's going to be a hassle.

tl;dr I'm sticking to print books.

I think books, actual physical copies, will see a resurgence as more people recognize how difficult it is for the human brain to handle the constant firehouse of information the digital age overwhelms us with.

Books are often times consumed at a leisurely pace, typically don't feel like a bombardment of spastic information, and offer a sense of accomplishment after completion. They let the mind explore, they make us think, they make us feel all sorts of emotions, but all at a far more reasonable pace.

I have the hardest time imagining that the constant stream of news and social updates modern technology provides is actually healthy for us, I simply can't imagine we've evolved fast enough to keep up.

> actual physical copies

What does that have to do with anything? I agree with the rest of your post, and I actually think that's magnified by my Kindle since I always carry it with me so I can zone out on the subway or during lunch.

I think the point I was suggesting was that actual physical books will have a sudden appeal versus any technology at all. E-readers are pretty great, but my guess is people will turn back to physical books as an act of escapism from holding a tech device.

I think you are onto something. I work in tech and am a recovering gadget addict; my hobbies (notably photography and ham radio) includes lotsa tech, too.

Picking up a book (of the dead trees variety, not on my Kindle) makes me relax, free from interruptions. (When I sit down to read, I leave my phone in another room).

A quiet, interruption-free hour in the company of a good book works wonders for my well-being. (I then run back to my phone to see what I've missed, alas)

eReader market is smaller than tablet market, and they're both smaller than phone market, so safe to assume a good amount of reading is done on phones and tablets, which, unless set up properly, will bombard the reader with opportunities for interruption.

It's not excatly about marketshare. Heavy readers read most books, so if they choose to use an eReader that would sway the statistics.

check out richard stallmans notes on ebooks: https://www.gnu.org/philosophy/the-danger-of-ebooks.en.html i am an ebook fan myself, but it has some valid points, one of which is ebooks are digital and it is really easy to censor or erase information that way. in the past you had to track down and burn physical books, now you can just send a request to kindle over the network

That and the vast majority of negative reviews I see for (technical) books on Amazon are solely due to the Kindle version quality/fonts looking terrible.

"Books" is also not a static category.

Just like the way we consume movies has changed to adapt to technology and taste (3D, lux theatres, etc.), the book business has innovated as well.

Amazon is printing books at the edge for rapid delivery, printing presses are featuring 4800+ DPI films and 1200 DPI standard text, old companies are embracing what it means to be enhance the reading experience and promote emerging authors (I'm biased, but check out: http://www.bookofthemonth.com as an example.)

i can't speak for everybody or for all book consumption. in New York City book consumption is unevenly distributed.

there are places like Strand Bookstore where thousands of books in carts are left out in the street. I found a copy of the CLRS Algorithms textbook for $1 or $2.

there are places in the Bronx where book consumption is more limited. in fact with the close of Barnes and Noble there will be no bookstores in the Bronx.

I think books like comic books or special edition books that would target the same group of people that like Vinyl records would be a way forward for books.

For instance I read A Killing Joke which is a graphic novel without paying for it. Once I walked into a comic book store I bought the Hardcover comic.

Typically when I go to a comic book store I will buy graphic novels or at least story lines that are self contained. Sometimes I will buy individual comics but most often I gravitate to collections.

I'm not surprised ebooks still haven't taken over the printed book in popularity, considering the purposefully horrid user experience of most/all ebooks. As it stands ebooks are still constrained by the mores of the age of the printing press, namely the prohibition of copy/paste which is one of the primary advantages to digitizing information.

I find also that the vast majority of ebooks are very crudely formatted compared to tree-books. And they often have instantly obvious glitches that would have been picked up by the most oblivious proofreader. It seems that publishers regard them as a "digital byproduct".

What ereader does not allow copy/paste? I don't think I've ever run into that.

Both kindle and iBooks have their own implementation of copy paste that prevents you from copying too much at a time, and auto inserts citations into your clipboard. The kindle copy functionality feels particularly sluggish and hard to use.

10-pound textbooks should definitely go.

To be honest, I have a hard time singling out the kind of book that cannot be adequately (and attractively) represented in a digital format.

Being able to zoom images/diagrams in and out, search, translate, etc. all seem like a big thing.

> To be honest, I have a hard time singling out the kind of book that cannot be adequately (and attractively) represented in a digital format.

I can pick up books for a couple bucks at the used book store, and for free or maybe a quarter or two at garage sales. I don't care if I drop them or lose them or if someone borrows them and never gives them back. I'm not likely to be a target for mugging for reading a book the bus or train. I don't have to worry about some web store going out of business or some business deal changing or DRM breaking and invalidating my books.

Sometimes digital is better, but not always.

I've probably read about 9.5/10 of the last books on a kindle.

I think the format is perfect because of several factors:

1. for books I read through once and never actively reference again, or very seldomly

2. I don't have to wait for the paperback to come out

3. I don't have the eye strain of reading on an ipad or my phone

4. For a large majority of my purchases it doesn't make sense to own a physical copy of the book. It seems like it would be a hassle to own and carry and take up space. (also see #2)

5. a kindle is light and cheap enough that I don't have to stress too much about breaking it or leaving it somewhere or it being conspicuous to have out in public

However, the kindle fails at some important things: It's not in color, so it doesn't do well for books that are image heavy (even in black and white) - the display is a little too small and any images in the book tend to look terrible for some reason (even though the supposed dpi is relatively high) -which brings me to your point, that in general I find that phones, tablets and kindles are not particularly good at replicating the browsing experience of a certain kind of book.

I don't think all books fall into this category, but some important ones do and I can't imagine not having a physical copy for that reason.

The last one that comes to mind for me is Code: The Hidden Language of Computer Hardware and Software. I like browsing through all of his examples and diagrams and flipping back and forth through the different parts that interrelate to each other.

I've never found an electronic browsing experience that was as good as a physical book. (unless I was at the point of wanting to implement some formal system of organizing and linking my ideas, in which case I think a computer would be preferable)

The kindle particularly fails at this experience, as an integrated piece of hardware / software it's merely competent and has a lot of rough edges. It's not as seamlessly integrated in the way iphones (for example) are.

Ebooks work well for linear (mostly) text. As soon as you have a lot of graphics or you're skipping around a lot in a reference book, they work a lot less well.

(Some primarily text-based books that are purely reference, e.g. dictionaries, do work fine in electronic format but in my experience they're the exception.)

I don't think this is really a limitation of the medium - a properly designed ebook can have links, references, figures, etc. EPub does suck a bit for this purpose, since it does ignore a lot of typesetting cues, like page breaks. PDFs suck for a different reason - it can't adapt to different text and screen sizes. But we've already solved this problem - HTML does exactly this. Up with HTML books!

Flipping pages is faster for fuzzy search and navigation.

I love searchable text though. And a hardcopy book has a built in full-screen productivity mode...

Kids picture books and pop out books. A big part of the learning process is getting them to engage with the act of reading by engaging with the physical object.

I also worry about my child seeing me reading from an ereader and not a book because it might be harder for them to make the mental jump from "he is reading" instead of "he is consuming content on a tablet" as they look the same. But they are very different activities.

CD-ROMs such as "Living Books" had this degree of interaction twenty years ago. Not in 3D, though, which I agree is better.

I was once on a train for 30 hours. I had a book with me that was two inches thick, fine pages, small print, an anthology of 50's science fiction. I was rationing it carefully toward the end of the trip, because after the train ride there was an 8 hour flight. I wished I had a Kindle so I could carry more books - I haven't been without one since.

I enjoy the convenience of ebooks and that is the majority of what I read. Personally, when it comes to books related to drawing, art, design, I prefer physical books in these cases.

I like to lay these books out on a large working surface while I'm working on new techniques. I have tried digital books for this in the past, but found it inconvenient due to things like screens auto shutting off, poor resolutions, inability to flip quickly back and forth between marked sections causes an interupption in the thought process, etc...

Well the market apparently disagrees with you. Ebook growth is flat or falling. People buy 5 traditional books for every ebook sold.

Ebooks have their place. People tell me they like to take them on vacation as backup. I figure half our customers have dedicated ebook readers, and almost all of them have devices that have the capacity to read ebooks.

Yet our sales are up, and we're hiring.

I'll switch to ebooks when Soylent becomes the primary source of calories in this country. In the meantime I have a nice organic salad to eat and a stack of books to read.

Source: I own a bookstore.

For a new release if a hard copy of the book is priced at $20, the e-book is priced at $16 or so. When I'm done with hard copy, I typically either sell it on Amazon marketplace at roughly $12-14, while e-book's resale value is $0.

I am not penny-pinching, but there are very few e-books that I want to actually own in order to re-read later, and I'd rather not have the digital junk pile up.

Funnily enough, textbooks are the one kind of book I really don't like to read in a digital format. I find that I'm constantly flipping back and forth to reference different concepts or check a chart. eBooks are painful for that kind of use case.

I like being able to read while I soak in the tub. I'm not going to spend the kind of money that would be necessary to do that with an e-reader.

Unrelated side note. I went to the local book store yesterday and the archeology and anthropology section wasn't even one shelf. I should have checked to see how big the sasquatch and ancient alien section was.

Talk to the staff. Tell them what you're interested in. But also buy a book or two. I listen a lot closer to the customer that complains and buys a stack, than to the "customer" that tells me I have the nicest bookstore they've ever seen and walks out without buying anything.

Based on feedback and sales, we axed our romance section (I didn't like it anyway) and more than doubled the size of philosophy section (and it would be even bigger if we could keep the damned things in stock).

A handful of customer can drastically change the nature of a bookstore. We have whole sections like "The Sea" and "Exploration" that exist for the half dozen people that come in a few times a year and are looking for that stuff.

Vote with your dollar; be the change you want to see. :)

Source: I am a bookstore owner.

Those sections are one and the same in my local book store. :-(

My eyes don't do fine print very well. An e-book means I get eyestrain, or else (if the print is big enough) it means I'm scrolling all the time. Books (with not too small a print) work better for me.

On the other hand, my daughter is in college, and I worry about what her backpack is doing to her spine...

This phonomenon of eyestrain from digital screens has always seemed so strange to me. I spend over 10 hours a day looking at screens (CRT and flatscreens) and I don't feel any different. Maybe it's genetic?

I've had cataract surgery. My lenses have been replaced with fixed-focus lenses. My left eye focuses at infinity (I haven't seen this well at distance since kindergarten), and my right eye focuses at 20 feet. Of course, I get some range on either side of that, but it degrades the further away from 20 feet you get. I can read a book with medium-sized print in good light.

With a computer, I can get further away from the screen. But something I have to hold at arms length, and that has small print because of a small screen size. That's not so good for me.

Get her a hip belt so the weight isn't resting on her shoulders?

