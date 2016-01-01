It turns out my surprise was warranted — this is the number of books that respondents started reading during the year. It doesn't mean they finished any of the books.
From the linked survey: During the past year, how many books did you read, either all or part of the way through?
Setting aside the question of self-reporting bias, this is a material omission from the article. Putting this as one of the "highlights" at the top is very misleading. I think "read more than X books" is generally considered to refer to the number of books finished, or at least substantially completed.
According to Goodreads I completed 10 books in 2016 and read roughly 3500 pages.
According to a literacy foundation, 45 million adults, or roughly 20% of the US adult population, are functionally illiterate (read below a 5th grade level), and in another survey 44% of US adults said they did not read a single book in a year [1].
I work in literacy and see stats like this regularly. I've never seen anything indicating that 1 in 3 US adults reads (and finishes) a book nearly every month. I am even a little surprised that 1/3 report starting at least 11 books a year, based on the basic illiteracy facts I've seen elsewhere. I'm certainly interested to see if anyone has seen other relevant stats.
1: http://literacyprojectfoundation.org/community/statistics/
A colleague suggested that I check out Hemingway. So I looked for ebooks of his in the ebook store. They didn't have any German ebooks, just print copies. They did have English ebooks but they were at least twice as expensive as the English print copies.
A big international competitor wasn't any better. The ebook versions of Hemingway novels weren't available in my country. I don't know if I can get them through another store, but presumably then I won't be able to get German books anymore (other than Hemingway). Or at least it's going to be a hassle.
tl;dr I'm sticking to print books.
Books are often times consumed at a leisurely pace, typically don't feel like a bombardment of spastic information, and offer a sense of accomplishment after completion. They let the mind explore, they make us think, they make us feel all sorts of emotions, but all at a far more reasonable pace.
I have the hardest time imagining that the constant stream of news and social updates modern technology provides is actually healthy for us, I simply can't imagine we've evolved fast enough to keep up.
What does that have to do with anything? I agree with the rest of your post, and I actually think that's magnified by my Kindle since I always carry it with me so I can zone out on the subway or during lunch.
Picking up a book (of the dead trees variety, not on my Kindle) makes me relax, free from interruptions. (When I sit down to read, I leave my phone in another room).
A quiet, interruption-free hour in the company of a good book works wonders for my well-being. (I then run back to my phone to see what I've missed, alas)
Just like the way we consume movies has changed to adapt to technology and taste (3D, lux theatres, etc.), the book business has innovated as well.
Amazon is printing books at the edge for rapid delivery, printing presses are featuring 4800+ DPI films and 1200 DPI standard text, old companies are embracing what it means to be enhance the reading experience and promote emerging authors (I'm biased, but check out: http://www.bookofthemonth.com as an example.)
there are places like Strand Bookstore where thousands of books in carts are left out in the street. I found a copy of the CLRS Algorithms textbook for $1 or $2.
there are places in the Bronx where book consumption is more limited. in fact with the close of Barnes and Noble there will be no bookstores in the Bronx.
For instance I read A Killing Joke which is a graphic novel without paying for it. Once I walked into a comic book store I bought the Hardcover comic.
Typically when I go to a comic book store I will buy graphic novels or at least story lines that are self contained. Sometimes I will buy individual comics but most often I gravitate to collections.
To be honest, I have a hard time singling out the kind of book that cannot be adequately (and attractively) represented in a digital format.
Being able to zoom images/diagrams in and out, search, translate, etc. all seem like a big thing.
I can pick up books for a couple bucks at the used book store, and for free or maybe a quarter or two at garage sales. I don't care if I drop them or lose them or if someone borrows them and never gives them back. I'm not likely to be a target for mugging for reading a book the bus or train. I don't have to worry about some web store going out of business or some business deal changing or DRM breaking and invalidating my books.
Sometimes digital is better, but not always.
I think the format is perfect because of several factors:
1. for books I read through once and never actively reference again, or very seldomly
2. I don't have to wait for the paperback to come out
3. I don't have the eye strain of reading on an ipad or my phone
4. For a large majority of my purchases it doesn't make sense to own a physical copy of the book. It seems like it would be a hassle to own and carry and take up space. (also see #2)
5. a kindle is light and cheap enough that I don't have to stress too much about breaking it or leaving it somewhere or it being conspicuous to have out in public
However, the kindle fails at some important things:
It's not in color, so it doesn't do well for books that are image heavy (even in black and white) - the display is a little too small and any images in the book tend to look terrible for some reason (even though the supposed dpi is relatively high) -which brings me to your point, that in general I find that phones, tablets and kindles are not particularly good at replicating the browsing experience of a certain kind of book.
I don't think all books fall into this category, but some important ones do and I can't imagine not having a physical copy for that reason.
The last one that comes to mind for me is Code: The Hidden Language of Computer Hardware and Software. I like browsing through all of his examples and diagrams and flipping back and forth through the different parts that interrelate to each other.
I've never found an electronic browsing experience that was as good as a physical book. (unless I was at the point of wanting to implement some formal system of organizing and linking my ideas, in which case I think a computer would be preferable)
The kindle particularly fails at this experience, as an integrated piece of hardware / software it's merely competent and has a lot of rough edges. It's not as seamlessly integrated in the way iphones (for example) are.
(Some primarily text-based books that are purely reference, e.g. dictionaries, do work fine in electronic format but in my experience they're the exception.)
I love searchable text though. And a hardcopy book has a built in full-screen productivity mode...
I also worry about my child seeing me reading from an ereader and not a book because it might be harder for them to make the mental jump from "he is reading" instead of "he is consuming content on a tablet" as they look the same. But they are very different activities.
I like to lay these books out on a large working surface while I'm working on new techniques. I have tried digital books for this in the past, but found it inconvenient due to things like screens auto shutting off, poor resolutions, inability to flip quickly back and forth between marked sections causes an interupption in the thought process, etc...
Ebooks have their place. People tell me they like to take them on vacation as backup. I figure half our customers have dedicated ebook readers, and almost all of them have devices that have the capacity to read ebooks.
Yet our sales are up, and we're hiring.
I'll switch to ebooks when Soylent becomes the primary source of calories in this country. In the meantime I have a nice organic salad to eat and a stack of books to read.
Source: I own a bookstore.
I am not penny-pinching, but there are very few e-books that I want to actually own in order to re-read later, and I'd rather not have the digital junk pile up.
Based on feedback and sales, we axed our romance section (I didn't like it anyway) and more than doubled the size of philosophy section (and it would be even bigger if we could keep the damned things in stock).
A handful of customer can drastically change the nature of a bookstore. We have whole sections like "The Sea" and "Exploration" that exist for the half dozen people that come in a few times a year and are looking for that stuff.
Vote with your dollar; be the change you want to see. :)
Source: I am a bookstore owner.
On the other hand, my daughter is in college, and I worry about what her backpack is doing to her spine...
With a computer, I can get further away from the screen. But something I have to hold at arms length, and that has small print because of a small screen size. That's not so good for me.
