> Every time this comes up we say give them a contract quote for the time. I vividly recall one guy that did, this year or last, and the company said "sure" without hesitation. He made like $400 interviewing to work there, because he asked one question.
> It's simple, you just say "8 hours seems a little excessive to do for free, but I'm happy to do it at a billable rate of say $75/hr. If that's okay with you I can start within a day." That's it. If they still want the work but won't pay for it, that will tell you a whole lot about them.
I'd be interested in hearing peoples thoughts about this!
The rub is that a degree (rightly) does not carry the same weight of proof.
If the person is in demand, and the supply of identical applicants is low (or, zero, if they really want this one person), then the applicant can command way more than most people expect.
If you are a college student applying for an intership, I would tend to believe the opposite applies. Supply is massive. I think asking for any compensation for time will be met with a quick end to the process.
It is a selection (of few) process. If applicants are plenty it may not be economically wise to pay for everyone's interviewing hours.
Bootcamps and Universities don't convert potential candidates into highly qualified ones in this model, they convert non-candidates to potential candidates.
The highly qualified component comes from more than just education, I knew a lot of people that got excellent GPAs through diligent hard work but didn't comprehend what they were learning in a way that would allow them to leverage the knowledge. I've met C students that were so fascinated with the topics they studied that they screwed off on school work to cover more breadth (building cars, satellites, etc.)
A bootcamp/university wont take someone that is diligent and transform them into someone that's passionate. It can take someone that's passionate and give them the qualifications to get to interviews though.
P.s. Its dreaded ordinary support, for anyone curious.
And all for an FDE role. I take this as another countersignal to the quality of Palantir and its trajectory.
The sort of person who wants to work at Palantir deserves this anyway, so score one for karma.
Big dreams of being a government contractor?
Someone else mentions this, but it meshes well with what (little) I know about Palantir, and it sounds like this person interviewed with a bunch of different teams, because the recruiter thought they'd be a great fit for the company, but none of the teams were willing to pull the trigger. This is also a massive waste of time for the recruiter and the company, so they wouldn't do it unless they were convinced the candidate would (eventually) find a home.
Maybe the recruiter could have been more transparent about what was going on with the candidate, but those kinds of things happen everywhere, right? Again, nothing specific to Palantir, except maybe the fact that the candidate was willing to go even as far as they did.
When the startup I was working at went belly-up in July, I had to scramble for a position. There was one local I applied at, I had a handful of contacts at lean on the HR to fast-track me, etc. By the time they got back to me for a phone screen several months had passed and I found a good job with another company.
Having little understanding of HR practices, why is this?
Just having someone who's job it is to recruit, and who's good at that job, can make a world of difference. I know a lot of startups just have the engineering manager or CEO themselves do it, which is a shame, because you can easily contract it out for something like a 10-20% finder's fee to a good recruiter/agency. Say what you want, there are good ones out there.
