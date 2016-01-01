Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What are some of useful but little-known tools you use for development?
Little-known meant little talked about in HN.





Code generation is a big one for me. A nice thing I like doing is defining "interfaces" for a particular database table, along with the tables definition in a particular format. Then I can generate any kind of access to that table I'm willing to spend time on creating a generator for.

I'm still hoping to find a decent "SQL flavor" interpreter and/or translator. That would be a killer feature, allowing me to define "procs" in vanilla ANSI SQL, and translate them into whatever database's SQL format I need without worrying too-much about syntax and optimizing. Because you know, it's 2016, and I still need to know that fetching N rows of results from a table has multiple syntax forms depending on your chosen database and version.

