Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Alternatives to Rust
1 point by youdontknowtho 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Are there similarly performant ways to achieve the same safety guarantees provided by Rust? Do compiled functional languages or toolkits/libraries for existing imperative languages have the characteristics of Rust that are often stated?





Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: