Question for the more knowledgeable Rust folks: Does this code (the echo server example) not handle the situation where the port is already in use? What's the return type of the socket bind in that situation?
EDIT: Wow six responses in as many minutes. I think I've created a new objective measure of how popular a programming language will be!
The TCPListener::bind call returns a Result enum, which can have the values Ok(SomeType) or Err(SomeError). The compiler forces you to decide how you want to handle that, for the sake of brevity the example code calls unwrap() which assumes the result is Ok and will either return SomeType or else panic.
My view is that sample code such as this should be as idiomatic as possible and that means providing a sample demonstrating a typical real use case. So seeing "unwrap" in this context doesn't sit well with me.
In fairness, this isn't specific to Rust. I find sample code like this in many projects regardless of language. However Rust is billing itself as a safe systems programming alternative to C and C++. It would help its marketing efforts, in my opinion, by having more robust samples than the competition. (And let's be honest: given the competition is C and C++, that's a low, low bar--and this comes from a guy who's about as big a fanboy of those two languages as possible).
That is, in terms of safety, this is the same thing as explicitly handling the error and then terminating the process. Which is the only real way you're going to handle this error anyway, unless you wanted some sort of retry logic. Which you might!
It's generally considered bad form to use unwrap() (and by extension panic) in production code, but for examples where you just want to show something it's fine.
bind would either return a Option type or a Result type, unwrap is defined for both.
edit: Others have looked through the docs and confirmed it's a Result
This line tries to bind the port and returns a `Result` type which is then unwraped, which will cause a panic when the port already is in use.
TcpListener::bind(&addr, &handle).unwrap()
Rather than raising exceptions, the paradigm in Rust is to return a Response item, which has an Ok and an Err subtype. unwrap() here assumes that the response is Ok and just gives that back the data returned, or crashes if its an error.
> Does this code
So
let sock = TcpListener::bind(&addr, &handle).unwrap();
1: https://docs.rs/tokio-core/0.1.3/tokio_core/net/struct.TcpLi...
I enjoyed visiting Tokio (Tokyo) the city and I liked the
"io" suffix and how it plays w/ Mio as well. I don't
know... naming is hard so I didn't spend too much time
thinking about it.
1: http://english.stackexchange.com/a/207016
2: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symbols_of_Tokyo
とうきょう 「漢字：東京」 is the capital. 「ときょ」is gibberish and doesn't exist.
(.rs being TLD of Republic of Serbia)
