Announcing Tokio 0.1 (tokio.rs)
138 points by steveklabnik 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 26 comments | favorite





As someone who hasn't actually used Rust for anything yet, the example on the root of the site is surprising legible: https://tokio.rs/

Question for the more knowledgeable Rust folks: Does this code (the echo server example) not handle the situation where the port is already in use? What's the return type of the socket bind in that situation?

EDIT: Wow six responses in as many minutes. I think I've created a new objective measure of how popular a programming language will be!

The example code does not handle a failure in that situation.

The TCPListener::bind call returns a Result enum, which can have the values Ok(SomeType) or Err(SomeError). The compiler forces you to decide how you want to handle that, for the sake of brevity the example code calls unwrap() which assumes the result is Ok and will either return SomeType or else panic.

This is actually something about the code samples in Rust docs that irks me a bit.

My view is that sample code such as this should be as idiomatic as possible and that means providing a sample demonstrating a typical real use case. So seeing "unwrap" in this context doesn't sit well with me.

In fairness, this isn't specific to Rust. I find sample code like this in many projects regardless of language. However Rust is billing itself as a safe systems programming alternative to C and C++. It would help its marketing efforts, in my opinion, by having more robust samples than the competition. (And let's be honest: given the competition is C and C++, that's a low, low bar--and this comes from a guy who's about as big a fanboy of those two languages as possible).

So, to be clear, unwrap is safe. It is never going to cause the sorts of memory issues that an uncontrolled crash is.

That is, in terms of safety, this is the same thing as explicitly handling the error and then terminating the process. Which is the only real way you're going to handle this error anyway, unless you wanted some sort of retry logic. Which you might!

If the socket is already in use the .bind call will fail to unwrap() and the program will panic and exit.

It's generally considered bad form to use unwrap() (and by extension panic) in production code, but for examples where you just want to show something it's fine.

bind would either return a Option type or a Result type, unwrap is defined for both.

edit: Others have looked through the docs and confirmed it's a Result

On a related note, how does the `parse()` in `let addr = "127.0.0.1:12345".parse().unwrap();` work? I am assuming that this parses a IP:port string into its components, but it looks like this is just calling a method of the basic String class. So how does it infer what `parse()` is supposed to do?

Rust uses type inference to figure that out. Because `addr` gets passed to `TcpListener::bind` which requires a `SocketAddr`, the type inferencer knows that `addr` should be a SocketAddr and so it all works :)

`let sock = TcpListener::bind(&addr, &handle).unwrap();`

This line tries to bind the port and returns a `Result` type which is then unwraped, which will cause a panic when the port already is in use.

This code does not handle the situation - the program will crash.

TcpListener::bind(&addr, &handle).unwrap()

Rather than raising exceptions, the paradigm in Rust is to return a Response item, which has an Ok and an Err subtype. unwrap() here assumes that the response is Ok and just gives that back the data returned, or crashes if its an error.

Glad to hear it, especially since this isn't really the code you'd write most often; this is a library that frameworks will use. So it can be even more ergonomic...

> Does this code

So

    let sock = TcpListener::bind(&addr, &handle).unwrap();
Here, the bind method [1] will return an error if it can't bind to the port. unwrap will cause a panic to happen.

1: https://docs.rs/tokio-core/0.1.3/tokio_core/net/struct.TcpLi...

I'm getting an SSL / certificate error...anyone else?

Getting it too. When ignoring the issue I get an error that the bandwith limit has been exceeded.

Someone on Reddit is having the same issue. DNS was changed 12 hours ago, but possibly has not propagated to you yet? Sorry about that!

I really look forward to the first production web framework based on futures.

That is a serious amount of documentation for a 0.1 release.

Agree. The documentation would make for a great talk. I'm going to spend a lot of time reading it, because the concepts it introduces are surely going to be useful no matter which tech i'll be using.

Would be interesting to read story about naming :)

It's a little underwhelming: [0]

  I enjoyed visiting Tokio (Tokyo) the city and I liked the
  "io" suffix and how it plays w/ Mio as well. I don't
  know... naming is hard so I didn't spend too much time 
  thinking about it.
[0]https://www.reddit.com/r/rust/comments/4vzomj/announcing_tok...

"Tokio" is one way to romanize 東京, the capital of Japan. [1] "Tokyo" is more accurate in a sense, and so is more popular today, but doesn't contain the I/O pun. The logo also references its metropolitan crest. [2].

1: http://english.stackexchange.com/a/207016

2: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symbols_of_Tokyo

It's a really odd way, though, since "kyo" is a single syllable in Japanese and not pronounced "kee oh" like most English speakers do.

Russian speakers also pronounce "kee oh", so "io" part was obvious for me :) Now I will pronounce it correct. Live and learn.

I've seen it spelled Tokio in French references. And at the end of the day, it's a name. They can spell it however they want.

Not very different from hiding the 'u' in romanization. Tokyo and Toukyou are not equivalent, but are treated as such.

とうきょう 「漢字：東京」 is the capital. 「ときょ」is gibberish and doesn't exist.

I edited my post with a link to some history, you might want to check it out. As someone with very limited 日本語 skills, I find this stuff very fascinating. (And yes, un-learning kyo vs kee-ooh was tough...)

Appropriate domain name given that in Serbian it's spelled Tokio as well.

(.rs being TLD of Republic of Serbia)

Amazing work from the contributors, kudos!

