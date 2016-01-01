"Scott Hanselman's 2014 Ultimate Developer and Power Users Tool List for Windows"
http://www.hanselman.com/blog/ScottHanselmans2014UltimateDev...
reply
And what is meant by trending? I assumed this was judged by people hiring for the technology but they list Node as being a top-trend yet on their website Rails has more job openings than Node... Seems weird.
Every time I use Evernote and see the chat button, I wonder if anybody is actually chatting in Evernote and if they are, why?
In node this is as simple as console.log('Hello World')
It seems to me that if you work as a developer professionally, you'll have a good sense of what tools and stacks are out there based both on colleagues/work and the larger developer community you likely interact with. How does it help me to see that some well-known software is popular? It seems like just encourages more trend-following in programming.
I suppose I could see the benefit when it comes to SaaS products...this site gives a way to see all the options out there for things you might want to outsource.
Am I missing something? Do people find this site to be valuable?
"Scott Hanselman's 2014 Ultimate Developer and Power Users Tool List for Windows"
http://www.hanselman.com/blog/ScottHanselmans2014UltimateDev...
reply