The Top 50 Developer Tools of 2016 (stackshare.io)
29 points by olalonde 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





JavaScript, Python, PHP, and HTML are developer tools? (yes, they're listed in four of the top ten spaces of Application & Data Tool of the Year) Isn't that like saying the #1 business tool is "The English Language"? I guess I expected a list of things people use like this one (which is phenomenal):

"Scott Hanselman's 2014 Ultimate Developer and Power Users Tool List for Windows"

http://www.hanselman.com/blog/ScottHanselmans2014UltimateDev...

Not sure how this was judged... Seems silly to list jQuery, React, and Javascript... If jQuery, React etc is on there obviously JS is too? They should really break down the numbers.

And what is meant by trending? I assumed this was judged by people hiring for the technology but they list Node as being a top-trend yet on their website Rails has more job openings than Node... Seems weird.

Great list, wrong name, should be something like "top 50 _web_ developer tools. Not much in there for desktop app developers.

Well, even that seems the wrong name. Is it worth writing an article saying php, angular, react, and _JavaScript_ are popular in web development in 2016? I guess it's worth knowing that they still are?

Should qualify this as Web Developer tools. Nearly all of the things here would be irrelevant to systems programmers.

The #1 new tool of the year is a library for adding chat to a project. Why is chat being added to so many things?

Every time I use Evernote and see the chat button, I wonder if anybody is actually chatting in Evernote and if they are, why?

Kite looks intriguing, but sending every keystroke to a remote server is a bummer

> Of course, the price of JavaScript comes with the hundreds of dev tools needed to launch a simple "Hello World" app.

In node this is as simple as console.log('Hello World')

I'm genuinely curious what the value of stackshare is. Is it a form of "infotainment"?

It seems to me that if you work as a developer professionally, you'll have a good sense of what tools and stacks are out there based both on colleagues/work and the larger developer community you likely interact with. How does it help me to see that some well-known software is popular? It seems like just encourages more trend-following in programming.

I suppose I could see the benefit when it comes to SaaS products...this site gives a way to see all the options out there for things you might want to outsource.

Am I missing something? Do people find this site to be valuable?

Didn't expect to see this on HN today. I helped run the analysis, so feel free to direct any questions about the methodology my way!

