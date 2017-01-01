Hacker News
DIR-610 exploit attack on a Honeypot
(
jsonsecurity.blogspot.com
)
20 points
by
johestephan
1 hour ago
swalsh
48 minutes ago
This post is unclear... it assumes prior knowledge, here's an article that explains it a bit better:
https://www.protectwise.com/blog/observing-large-scale-route...
wyldfire
54 minutes ago
The significance of the article is left unclear. Is this evidence of a new exploit targeting D-Link DIR-610? If so please report it to
https://cve.mitre.org/
