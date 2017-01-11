I wish there was a CA out there that could let you requests new certs more frequently.
Yes there's Let's Encrypt, which is amazing and works great but the ratelimits[1] really kill you if you're not careful. I've had a few issues where I've triggered the LE ratelimit with a production domain and got locked out of making new certs for a whole week. I would gladly pay for an ACME CA which does not enforce these ratelimits.
[1] https://letsencrypt.org/docs/rate-limits/
