Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Office Hours with Sam Altman [video] (ycombinator.com)
25 points by craigcannon 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I think Sam Altman might be the nicest guy in Silicon Valley. It seems like he really wants to do the right thing at all times.

reply


Thanks to everyone that submitted questions!

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13338805

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: