Office Hours with Sam Altman [video]
25 points
by
craigcannon
1 hour ago
CptJamesCook
10 minutes ago
I think Sam Altman might be the nicest guy in Silicon Valley. It seems like he really wants to do the right thing at all times.
craigcannon
1 hour ago
Thanks to everyone that submitted questions!
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13338805
