Since then, I've learned to not assume that products are secure-by-default. At the same time, I kind of thought we learned our lesson and cut that shit out low these many years later. Add a line to a text config file that's probably buried eight directories down in a hierarchy that's owned by root? (I'm just hyperbolically guessing for effect; I generally avoid Mongo.) Do it, or you're hacked? And it's been this way for years? Come on.
But that's bad old NT4-era Microsoft. Not 201x MongoDB.
That's why so many other systems are insecure. Security nearly always increases friction.
I think the main guilty parties at mongodb were/are in marketing.
technically sophisticated users understood the immaturity of the product and the tradeoffs that came with its architecture.
however it was sometimes marketed as a general purpose data store, or as an alternative to much more mature relational data stores, which was and still is an unfair comparison.
I'm not a security expert (far from it) but I hope that I understand enough the importance of security to learn a bit about it and implement it as much as I can.
Secure defaults is now maybe the first concept I'm trying to explain to people in my company.
They leave mysqld bound to 0.0.0.0 because they don't know any better. They SSH as root because they don't know any better. They have a default WordPress install with the config db sitting in webroot.
But hey, their website works and might one day make them some money.
However, if you ship database software that is primary store of information, having waterfall model may be required. I believe MongoDB got that wrong.
