Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The MongoDB hack and the importance of secure defaults (snyk.io)
59 points by tkadlec 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 20 comments | favorite





Relevant laptop sticker:

https://twitter.com/ag_dubs/status/603273801783234560

Source code to print your own:

https://github.com/mikemaccana/stickers

reply


Microsoft took a rash of shit some time ago (15 years?) for shipping MS Proxy Server with every port open by default. From the POV of employee-at-the-time, it took them a disappointingly long time for them to not do that anymore.

Since then, I've learned to not assume that products are secure-by-default. At the same time, I kind of thought we learned our lesson and cut that shit out low these many years later. Add a line to a text config file that's probably buried eight directories down in a hierarchy that's owned by root? (I'm just hyperbolically guessing for effect; I generally avoid Mongo.) Do it, or you're hacked? And it's been this way for years? Come on.

reply


Exchange 5.0 was an open mail relay and not possible to lock down - you actually had to pay for Exchange 5.5 in order to get relaying control.

But that's bad old NT4-era Microsoft. Not 201x MongoDB.

reply


I have never used MongoDB so I admit I'm talking blind here, but can someone explain how/why a piece of highly popular software gets to version 2.6 allowing unsecured remote connections by default? Further to that is that type of thinking you want in the development process of something as critical as a database engine? It just seems amazing to me that it got so far before the community in general pushed back that this was really bad design? Hopefully someone with MongoDB history can explain if this was a long term sticking point, etc. Thanks.

reply


At a guess, it became popular through easy setup. That includes not having to configure login.

That's why so many other systems are insecure. Security nearly always increases friction.

reply


IIRC on Debian it is by default not listening externally. So ideally on Ubuntu as well. Though that is Debian / Ubuntu specific, elsewhere they likely ship with default configs. Still no default authentication, but still better than just letting anyone externally connect to it.

reply


In production deployments, unsecured remote connections might be fine, because security would be handled at the network layer (e.g. by deploying MongoDB on a VLAN which only was accessible by your MongoDB clients which were on separate servers).

reply


at v2.6 the product was only about 4 years old and underwent a lot of change during that time. (For comparison Postgres version 3 was released in 1991)

I think the main guilty parties at mongodb were/are in marketing.

technically sophisticated users understood the immaturity of the product and the tradeoffs that came with its architecture.

however it was sometimes marketed as a general purpose data store, or as an alternative to much more mature relational data stores, which was and still is an unfair comparison.

reply


Even technically sophisticated users should be able to expect secure defaults.

reply


MongoDB has a history of using the insane defaults - not secure, and willing to loose your data.

reply


I stumbled upon this (awesome) article that made me realize tons of things: http://www.ranum.com/security/computer_security/editorials/d...

I'm not a security expert (far from it) but I hope that I understand enough the importance of security to learn a bit about it and implement it as much as I can.

Secure defaults is now maybe the first concept I'm trying to explain to people in my company.

reply


I find it interesting that there's no firewall with a default deny rule between these exposed mongodb installs and the Internet. All I can think is that most of them are on cloud services which are directly exposed. It reminds me of the fiasco with all of the directly-connected vulnerable network cameras on the Internet.

reply


I think the problem is developers running apt-get install mongodb and assuming all other considerations, like a firewall, are somehow magically taken care of, then patting themselves on the back for not needing a sysadmin.

reply


This is absolutely the problem. There are high-horse developers who've made 4 webapps using PHP and don't know anything about the system they're deploying on -- but they're rockstars disrupting the world!

They leave mysqld bound to 0.0.0.0 because they don't know any better. They SSH as root because they don't know any better. They have a default WordPress install with the config db sitting in webroot.

But hey, their website works and might one day make them some money.

reply


I think it's more of a case of assuming that the database wouldn't expose itself to the internet at large, because why would it? It's like buying a new car, and checking for holes in the gas tank before rolling off the lot.

reply


I'll say this is even worse because whether or not to bind to localhost, all interfaces, or something in between is often highly dependent on how the software works - which you're less likely to know when just trying it for the first time. Even someone security conscious would have to pause and do some investigations to find out what mongo expected in terms of port and interface bindings. If the default was to bind to 0.0.0.0 my first assumption would be they require that.

reply


Moving fast, being lean and good better than perfect is a great recipe for most of the startups. You can fix some issues later...

However, if you ship database software that is primary store of information, having waterfall model may be required. I believe MongoDB got that wrong.

reply


Who still uses v2.6?

reply


Based on the article at least 30.000 internet-accessible installations.

reply


The same people that run an unsecured database that's accessible over the internet.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: