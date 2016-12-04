https://trends.builtwith.com/analytics/Optimizely
Here is an example search that can extract the IDs from Google Analytics code on websites into a downloadable list https://nerdydata.com/search?query=UA-%5Cd%2B-%5Cd%2B®ex=...
Scraping sites looking for complementary or competitive products' customers sounds like a novel way to do market research.
For software with client-side exposure that can be discovered during scraping, BuiltWith has pretty solid coverage (at least when I used it ~1 year ago).
I don't know if those services do it, but you can also find some really useful intelligence from DNS records. From email and calendar provider data to third party services like analytics trackers and landing page service providers (such as Unbounce). If you have an app that integrates or competes with those services, it can be really useful. If you use a DNS lookup service that provides historical record changes, you can even time your outreach to coincide with their annual renewal period when they're most likely to be entertaining the idea of a switch. Or in the case of an integration, wait until after the renewal period to start outreach since you know they're locked in for another year at least.
You can also use DNS records to link together entity ownership relationships. Say a company has competing product lines and doesn't overtly market them as owned by the same company. If they happen to use Salesforce Communities, the CNAME for the Salesforce community subdomain will be specific to each site but will have the same Salesforce account id in it[3], Now you know that they're operating under the same entity, which itself is useful intelligence, but you also can combine the technology usage you sniffed from both sites together.
[1]https://builtwith.com/
[2]https://wappalyzer.com/
[3]https://help.salesforce.com/articleView?id=000205653&type=1
https://trends.builtwith.com/analytics/Optimizely
