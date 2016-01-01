They dropped the DUI charges but are still going after him for reckless driving.
“Without a confirmatory test of the specific drug in the
defendant’s system that impaired his ability to drive, we
do not believe we can prove the charge beyond a reasonable
doubt,” said Krishna Abrams, the district attorney.
Second, I'm confused whether he was charged with reckless driving at the time of arrest, or if this is a later charge. Also confused about the "charges were not brought until... nearly 10 months after incident" line in the original article.
I'm assuming the story goes like this:
Man was pulled over for driving erratically (e.g., weaving through traffic). He is given a field sobriety test and fails. He is charged with DUI and reckless driving. The initial blood test reveals no known (i.e., testable) substances of which he could have been under the influence. The sample is sent for a second, more intensive round of testing. It reveals no new information other than caffeine. The DUI charge is not immediately dropped, and the defendant uses the opportunity to push the "charged for DUI for caffeine" story. The DUI charge is finally dropped. The reckless driving charge continues, and will go to court this year.
My opinion is that the DA really wanted to prosecute the DUI charge ("he had to be under the influence of something!"), so they took their sweet time trying to find an angle.
This one screams to me that his main offense was pissing off someone with authority in an unmarked car who went on to do everything possible to make his life miserable.
If I had to bet I'd suspect he got into some mild road rage incident with this state employee, flipped her off or something, and this is the payback.
Just a theory, read the story again and read between the lines of the initial reported incident.
To paraphrase: we didn't find anything to justify the charges, but we're still going to tell everyone that he is guilty.
The unfortunate thing in the US is just that most cases don't make it to court, and a lot of people plead guilty to get a deal. This is not how the system was designed, and not how it works in most other democracies.
Such a strange insistence in journalism to use obtuse, inconsistent, useless definitions for the word "drug", often that change within the same article.
Anyway, at the end of the day, if the dude was driving recklessly, which the LEO says he was, then charge him with that. This is a great example of why it doesn't make sense to attach criminal liability to blood/brain chemistry.
The prosecution believed (and maintains) that he was under the influence of some other, unknown drug.
This is the reason that an impairment standard, rather than a chemical standard, makes more sense for criminal liability.
If someone's driving ability to impaired such that they are, say 70% more likely to cause an injurious or fatal accident, what does it matter whether it's because they were on Drug A or Drug B or talking on their phone?
