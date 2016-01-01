Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
California man fights DUI charge for driving under influence of caffeine (theguardian.com)
13 points by setra 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





I read about the case.

They dropped the DUI charges but are still going after him for reckless driving.

http://www.sfgate.com/crime/article/Prosecutor-drops-DUI-cha...

reply 


  “Without a confirmatory test of the specific drug in the 
  defendant’s system that impaired his ability to drive, we 
  do not believe we can prove the charge beyond a reasonable 
  doubt,” said Krishna Abrams, the district attorney.
I'm bothered by the "armchair conviction" here by the DA. I get this is probably standard lawyer boilerplate, but she's insinuating his guilt in the court of public opinion. Is there a libel/slander case here? (Probably not.)

Second, I'm confused whether he was charged with reckless driving at the time of arrest, or if this is a later charge. Also confused about the "charges were not brought until... nearly 10 months after incident" line in the original article.

I'm assuming the story goes like this:

Man was pulled over for driving erratically (e.g., weaving through traffic). He is given a field sobriety test and fails. He is charged with DUI and reckless driving. The initial blood test reveals no known (i.e., testable) substances of which he could have been under the influence. The sample is sent for a second, more intensive round of testing. It reveals no new information other than caffeine. The DUI charge is not immediately dropped, and the defendant uses the opportunity to push the "charged for DUI for caffeine" story. The DUI charge is finally dropped. The reckless driving charge continues, and will go to court this year.

My opinion is that the DA really wanted to prosecute the DUI charge ("he had to be under the influence of something!"), so they took their sweet time trying to find an angle.

reply


He wasn't pulled over by a cop, he was pulled over by an unmarked non traffic related officer of some sort.

This one screams to me that his main offense was pissing off someone with authority in an unmarked car who went on to do everything possible to make his life miserable.

If I had to bet I'd suspect he got into some mild road rage incident with this state employee, flipped her off or something, and this is the payback.

Just a theory, read the story again and read between the lines of the initial reported incident.

reply


there's always a story, behind the story...

reply


DA can't look bad, heaven forbid they admit they made a mistake and overreached. That would be unheard of, better to try them for some other smaller crime so they can continue to insist they are keeping bad people off the street and their conviction % doesn't take a hit.

reply


Abrams insisted the case was "never about caffeine," and she insisted that Schwab had to have been under the influence of another drug that didn’t show up in the test. Not all drugs do under standard rounds of testing.

To paraphrase: we didn't find anything to justify the charges, but we're still going to tell everyone that he is guilty.

reply


No, telling that someone is guilty can only be done by a court. Prosecutors can say that they believe he could be guilty. In this case, they dropped that and said that he's likely innocent.

The unfortunate thing in the US is just that most cases don't make it to court, and a lot of people plead guilty to get a deal. This is not how the system was designed, and not how it works in most other democracies.

reply


> He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Solano County, but investigators found no alcohol or drugs in his system. Fairfield resident Joseph Schwab, 36 did test positive for one substance: caffeine.

Such a strange insistence in journalism to use obtuse, inconsistent, useless definitions for the word "drug", often that change within the same article.

Anyway, at the end of the day, if the dude was driving recklessly, which the LEO says he was, then charge him with that. This is a great example of why it doesn't make sense to attach criminal liability to blood/brain chemistry.

reply


I can't believe the caffeine charge even got that far.

reply


There was never a caffeine charge.

The prosecution believed (and maintains) that he was under the influence of some other, unknown drug.

This is the reason that an impairment standard, rather than a chemical standard, makes more sense for criminal liability.

If someone's driving ability to impaired such that they are, say 70% more likely to cause an injurious or fatal accident, what does it matter whether it's because they were on Drug A or Drug B or talking on their phone?

reply


That makes sense, but is there a way to quantify that? I've always had the notion that something like a roadside sobriety test is rather subjective. I know that if I were in the situation of being suspected of a DUI (which I hope I never am), I would want a clear, quantifiable test, with a low margin of error.

reply


These symptomatic laws shouldn't exist. Car headlights used to be mandated by watts instead of light output. The result was HID headlights that melted the retinas of oncoming drivers. Stupid laws make people stupid.

reply


People understandably get hung up on the social/legal status of caffeine, but I think there's nothing intrinsically wrong with the notion of a DUI charge for it. In several important ways it acts like a milder form of cocaine or amphetamine, and with high enough doses it can cause similar behavioral problems ("tweaking", paranoia, mania, even psychosis).

reply


I feel like you'd have to drink a lot of coffee...

reply




