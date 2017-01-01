This whole mess (subprime auto, renovation, and home loans) comes from the increasingly rent seeking nature of Wall Street. It used to be that fortunes were both made and lost on Wall Street. Now, for large investors ("whales"), it's 3.5% or I take my money to another fund. If I don't have a consistent positive return, then it's something wrong with the fund/firm, not the natural order of things. This behavior encourages siphoning from pensions, the retirement funds of average people and "fudging the numbers" on packaged securities in order to keep up with the expected returns of the "whales".
The sad things is, I don't see a change. We're going to keep going from crisis to crisis because banks can't say no, and the government(s) deems them too big to fail. This shit is fucked.
Based on the first paragraph, this is the exact same article:
http://www.msn.com/en-us/money/realestate/loan-boom-echoes-s...
Nothing in my documents mention PACE, or the debt-to-tax levy that ruined the old ladies' financials in the article.
[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/PACE_financing
