Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
A deep dive into ClojureScript reagent
(
timothypratley.blogspot.com
)
23 points
by
kimi
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
erikcw
7 minutes ago
I used Reagent for a fairly significant frontend project last year. It was a real joy to work with. The maintainer, yogthos, is very responsive to feedback and is doing a great job shepherding the project. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to use it again soon. Simplicity at its finest.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply