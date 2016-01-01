Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The closest I've ever come to falling for a Gmail phishing attack (twitter.com)
90 points by kukx 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





Sysadmin at a school: we use GMail for our students and faculty, and we got hit by this hard right before the holiday break. Three employees and a handful of students all got hit by the attack within a two hour period. It's the most sophisticated attack I've seen. The attackers log in to your account immediately once they get the credentials, and they use one of your actual attachments, along with one of your actual subject lines, and send it to people in your contact list.

For example, they went into one student's account, pulled an attachment with an athletic team practice schedule, generated the screenshot, and then paired that with a subject line that was tangentially related, and emailed it to the other members of the athletic team.

They were using bit.ly to obscure the address (in Russia). We had to take our whole mail system down for a few hours while we cleaned it up.

reply


I think its naive to believe that even the most tech savvy are immune to phishing. People get tired, hurried, stressed - and during those moments anyone's guard can be let down.

reply


And then that phishing email with the right theme and message arrives with a perfect timing, when you were just expecting an email like that. It happens.

reply


Why would you need to sign in if you're already in your gmail? Not to say there's anything obviously wrong, one could easily go there.

It does point out a major problem. Email used to be text only. Then we added attachments that needed to be saved as a file and read with whatever app. Then we went to automatically displaying attached images and having live HTML links. All of these things we do for convenience make this sort of attack more possible.

reply


The only two things that I think could have prevented me from falling for this is: I don't have images loaded by default for unknown senders, and LastPass wouldn't match the domain and therefore wouldn't show the button to autocomplete on the password box.

Depending on how observant I'd be at the moment, I might check the URL bar and see something fishy. But I could fall for this, which is worrying.

reply


I'm surprised that with Google's image detection technology that Gmail doesn't do image recognition on images with links where the image look like popular document attachment, and send them to spam. Or perhaps they do but the phishers are able to evade it.

reply


I'd be really interested to see the increased success rate. Even if the most tech-savvy weren't fooled (I'm not so sure), I would be surprised not to see a vast increase from your average misspelled ecommerce phishing email. Shame those crooks don't practise open data.

reply


Thanks for sharing this - this is fiendishly clever. Even with all the investment in infosec, we're still woefully unprepared to deal with this type of attack. We need to start thinking about new approaches to protect users.

reply


I think the move has to be from "Keeping your system from being compromised" to "Detecting the compromise after it's happened".

reply


Once I almost fell for an extremely well made Paypal-phishing mail. It was late at night and I had just made a purchase via Paypal at a very small web shop. The timing was so perfect to catch me off guard that I am certain that site had been broken into to gather my email address.

reply 


    <a href="data:text/html,valid_looking_url    <script src=data:text/html;base64,YWxlcnQoMTIzKQ==></script>">clickme</a>
Or if you want to reproduce it console:

    a = document.createElement('a');
    a.href = 'data:text/html,valid_looking_url    <script src=data:text/html;base64,YWxlcnQoMTIzKQ==></script>';
    a.textContent = 'clickme';
    a.style.position = 'fixed';
    a.style.left = 0;
    a.style.top = 0;
    a.style.zIndex = 9999;
    document.body.appendChild(a);
The "valid_looking_url" will appear in document but it can be hidden from page by script or made transparent using css

reply


That's scary. Would having 2FA enabled on your Gmail account protect you from this kind of attack?

reply


Serious question. Does having a chromebook anyway help? How often is the google safe browsing checked?

Wondering if I should do all internet activities inside chromebook only.

reply


A Chromebook won't help anymore than Chrome for phishing.

reply


To stop being phished always check the domain name and for HTTPS before entering passwords.

reply


Don't trust HTTPS, any malicious site can get certificate very easily. I once almost fell for a smart Airbnb phishing attack. At some point, I was directed to https://www.airbnb.com.eubook.net/en/instant/rooms/2685603?c... to complete my booking. Website had perfectly valid SSL cert (doesn't anymore) and more importantly, check out the domain name ! Almost missed the .eubook.net part!

reply


To save the click:

Follow

Tom Scott (‏@tomscott):

This is the closest I've ever come to falling for a Gmail phishing attack. If it hadn't been for my high-DPI screen making the image fuzzy… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C0W-dCCWQAAl0cn.jpg

reply


Twitter blocked in my location. Is there a mirror?

Edit: thanks all for help below. Yes very cunning.

reply


I don't know of a mirror but the email had an embedded image that looked like a pdf attachment in gmail. The embedded image led to a fake google sign in page when clicked

reply


"This is the closest I've ever come to falling for a Gmail phishing attack. If it hadn't been for my high-DPI screen making the image fuzzy..."

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C0W-dCCWQAAl0cn.jpg

If you can't view the image, try this:

http://imgur.com/oJYWPXE

reply


Does this work? https://web.archive.org/web/20170111113845/https:/twitter.co...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: