For example, they went into one student's account, pulled an attachment with an athletic team practice schedule, generated the screenshot, and then paired that with a subject line that was tangentially related, and emailed it to the other members of the athletic team.
They were using bit.ly to obscure the address (in Russia). We had to take our whole mail system down for a few hours while we cleaned it up.
reply
It does point out a major problem. Email used to be text only. Then we added attachments that needed to be saved as a file and read with whatever app. Then we went to automatically displaying attached images and having live HTML links. All of these things we do for convenience make this sort of attack more possible.
Depending on how observant I'd be at the moment, I might check the URL bar and see something fishy. But I could fall for this, which is worrying.
<a href="data:text/html,valid_looking_url <script src=data:text/html;base64,YWxlcnQoMTIzKQ==></script>">clickme</a>
a = document.createElement('a');
a.href = 'data:text/html,valid_looking_url <script src=data:text/html;base64,YWxlcnQoMTIzKQ==></script>';
a.textContent = 'clickme';
a.style.position = 'fixed';
a.style.left = 0;
a.style.top = 0;
a.style.zIndex = 9999;
document.body.appendChild(a);
Wondering if I should do all internet activities inside chromebook only.
Follow
Tom Scott (@tomscott):
This is the closest I've ever come to falling for a Gmail phishing attack. If it hadn't been for my high-DPI screen making the image fuzzy…
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C0W-dCCWQAAl0cn.jpg
Edit: thanks all for help below. Yes very cunning.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C0W-dCCWQAAl0cn.jpg
If you can't view the image, try this:
http://imgur.com/oJYWPXE
For example, they went into one student's account, pulled an attachment with an athletic team practice schedule, generated the screenshot, and then paired that with a subject line that was tangentially related, and emailed it to the other members of the athletic team.
They were using bit.ly to obscure the address (in Russia). We had to take our whole mail system down for a few hours while we cleaned it up.
reply