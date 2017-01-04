Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Rust module system is too confusing (withoutboats.github.io)
32 points by AndrewDucker 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





> extern crate is like mod, but it declares an external crate dependency instead of a submodule.

Naive question: What the hell's the difference? Is a crate not a module? IMO, there shouldn't be a difference.

(EDIT for clarity)

reply


The main issue with Rust's module system is that your own modules and crates live in the same namespace. So if you have a `mylib/image.rs` file and you want to use the image crate then you can't without either renaming your `image.rs` or you alias the crate on import.

I really wish your own modules would require some relative import and be scoped within `mylib`. Eg you would do `use mylib::image::MyImage` and `use image::OtherImage` instead of `extern crate image as image_crate; use image::MyImage; use image_crate::OtherImage`.

reply


For me what's quite unnerving about `extern crate` is that the `extern` keyword has another function, that is to declare foreign functions [0]. `extern crate` on the other hand, is not an extension of `extern` but serves a completely different purpose.

0: https://doc.rust-lang.org/book/ffi.html

reply


The Rust module system is a little bit weird. As far as I can tell, this is the result of two things:

- 'use' statements are relative to the root of the crate, not the current module. To work around this, you can write 'use self::name' or 'use super::name' for relative imports. Annoying but no big deal.

- If you import a symbol into module 'a', it doesn't also get added to 'a::b'. I don't know why I keep expecting this.

Once I learned these two things, Rust imports were easy.

I'm not sure I agree with withoutboats' proposals. His chnages would make several obvious things work the first time, but at the expense of taking a simple, easy to explain rule and replacing it with something implicit and mysterious.

The bigger Rust learning curve issue is making friends with the borrow checker. I like the borrow checker. It has my back, even when I'm trying to write fast code that would be recklessly abusive of pointers in C. But I can't deny that it took me a week or two to make friends with the borrow checker.

reply


'use' statements are relative to the root of the crate, not the current module. To work around this, you can write 'use self::name' or 'use super::name' for relative imports. Annoying but no big deal.

I'm writing an application. Inside main.rs I can write

  extern crate foo;
  use foo::Bar;
If I create a module and use the same crate, I need to write:

  extern crate foo;
  use self::foo::Bar;
This always surprises me and I never found anything explicit written on the Book. To me, it looks like a nice papercut to fix.

reply


"I'm not sure I agree with withoitboats' proposals. His chnages would make several obvious things work the first time, but at the expense of taking a simple, easy to explain rule and replacing it with something implicit and mysterious."

Which is ironic, considering the premise is that the module system is "too confusing". Having never used Rust, the current rules - as explained by the author himself - seemed straightforward. For the proposed new rules, I'm confronted with two long paragraphs.

I didn't bother to read them. If the intent is to make the system less confusing, there should be a way to explain the new rules as tersely as the old ones.

reply


FYI, /s/bare/bear

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: