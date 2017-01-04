Naive question: What the hell's the difference? Is a crate not a module? IMO, there shouldn't be a difference.
(EDIT for clarity)
I really wish your own modules would require some relative import and be scoped within `mylib`. Eg you would do `use mylib::image::MyImage` and `use image::OtherImage` instead of `extern crate image as image_crate; use image::MyImage; use image_crate::OtherImage`.
- 'use' statements are relative to the root of the crate, not the current module. To work around this, you can write 'use self::name' or 'use super::name' for relative imports. Annoying but no big deal.
- If you import a symbol into module 'a', it doesn't also get added to 'a::b'. I don't know why I keep expecting this.
Once I learned these two things, Rust imports were easy.
I'm not sure I agree with withoutboats' proposals. His chnages would make several obvious things work the first time, but at the expense of taking a simple, easy to explain rule and replacing it with something implicit and mysterious.
The bigger Rust learning curve issue is making friends with the borrow checker. I like the borrow checker. It has my back, even when I'm trying to write fast code that would be recklessly abusive of pointers in C. But I can't deny that it took me a week or two to make friends with the borrow checker.
I'm writing an application. Inside main.rs I can write
extern crate foo;
use foo::Bar;
extern crate foo;
use self::foo::Bar;
Which is ironic, considering the premise is that the module system is "too confusing". Having never used Rust, the current rules - as explained by the author himself - seemed straightforward. For the proposed new rules, I'm confronted with two long paragraphs.
I didn't bother to read them. If the intent is to make the system less confusing, there should be a way to explain the new rules as tersely as the old ones.
