Ask HN: How do you organize your web projects?

There are hundreds ways to build web projects and we continuously spin up new ones on a weekly basis, if not daily. A side from all the different build tools, there are tons of services needed; servers, registrars, analytics, widgets and many more emerging each day. With so many projects floating around, it's difficult to keep track of all the bits and pieces. Let's face it, it's a mess. I personally use spreadsheets. But it is not a very sustainable option. Sharing across teams also proves difficult. Spreadsheets has their place, but it's definitely not for organizing tons of web projects. I'm very interested in hearing your thoughts on this. What do you use to organize your web projects? What works and what doesn't?