Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Elite Dangerous Ship Assistant Powered by Alexa
(
youtube.com
)
8 points
by
rcarmo
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
demarq
2 minutes ago
I hope Amazon picks up on this. Alexa and Sci-Fi Games are a match made in heaven!
Great hacking OP! well done!
reply
dovdovdov
20 minutes ago
this is depressing
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Great hacking OP! well done!
reply