Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: What is the main reason to buy an expensive smartphone?
2 points
by
NewGier
31 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
I am looking at the LG Nexus 5 and the Google Pixel. Both with 32 GB. The Pixel is about 3 times as expensive. What is the main reason in terms of hardware? If not resolution, storage or size .. what would be my main benefit of buying a Pixel?
ankurdhama
2 minutes ago
Its the brand of Google, their support, their OS upgrade promises and probably some exclusive features of android that will only make to Pixels. If you care about all these then you can go for it, if don't then there are many cheaper options.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply