Are WhatsApp group a real pain?
1 point
by
chintan39
15 minutes ago
zouhir37
9 minutes ago
They actually are if the mute for a long time was not available. I have muted multiple groups as I can't keep up and all good. but be careful when exiting a group, that might make you look like a 2nd class citizen when you catch up in person after that!
chintan39
8 minutes ago
Very true, even exiting is a pain
