Ask HN: Is there a tech media agenda? 2 points by S_A_P 26 minutes ago

Maybe I forgot my tin foil hat but aside from click bait ad revenue- does the tech media have an ax to grind? So 3-5 years ago the tech media was intent on punishing Microsoft. It also seems weird that I saw an uptick in Elizabeth Holmes as a hero stories shortly before the bad press started. Currently apple is even more popular than usual for negative press. I feel pretty weary of it all. Is it time for me to take a break from hacker news? Is the tech media more biased/pointed than before? Is it just that I've hit a point in my life that it bothers me more than it used to?








