The Porcupine Attack: investigating millions of junk requests
cloudflare.com
3 points
by
bjackman
28 minutes ago
1 comment
favorite
bjackman
26 minutes ago
I previously submitted this at [1] but somehow bozwangled the URL and didn't notice. Hope a re-submission is OK.
[1]
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13363806#13363898
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13363806#13363898
