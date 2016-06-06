|
|Miso (YC S16) Hiring Engineers in Seoul, South Korea
|
13 minutes ago | hide
|Miso was founded in August of 2015. Our customers can instantly book quality home cleanings in South Korea. 15 months after starting the company, we reached $700,000 in GMV and are growing rapidly. We also raised a $2.7 million seed round with investors including Y Combinator.
Miso YC launch - https://techcrunch.com/2016/06/06/miso/
Miso funding news - https://www.techinasia.com/miso-y-combinator-new-seed-fundin...
We are currently looking for engineers to work with us in our office of Seoul, Korea. We have native customer facing apps for iOS and Android and another native Android app for cleaners.
Technology stack - Ruby, Rails, React, NodeJS, AWS, etc.
Home cleaning is just the start. Next month, we will launch our next vertical in the home services category.
If you are interested in joining us, please contact victor@getmiso.com
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact