Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Unsubstantiated Report Has Compromising Information on Trump (nytimes.com)
7 points by aburan28 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





"includes specific, unverified, and potentially unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives"

"It is not just unconfirmed: It includes some clear errors."

If there is one thing you can get out of Trump's election, it is the methods of very powerful actors being brought into the light. Presumably due to the threat they face, panicking is revealing their structure and nature. This appears to be a full blown war.

reply


CNN reported that John McCain got this information a while back and that he found the contents of it so damning that he personally gave it to the FBI director James Comey. The FBI already had received those reports from this intelligence firm but still it says a lot that McCain thought it necessary to personally deliver them.

Here is a link from BuzzFeed that they site as a source: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3259984-Trump-Intell...

Note: These are just allegations at the moment and the link is not proof of anything but it is still pretty insane.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: