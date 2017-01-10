"It is not just unconfirmed: It includes some clear errors."
If there is one thing you can get out of Trump's election, it is the methods of very powerful actors being brought into the light. Presumably due to the threat they face, panicking is revealing their structure and nature. This appears to be a full blown war.
reply
Here is a link from BuzzFeed that they site as a source: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3259984-Trump-Intell...
Note: These are just allegations at the moment and the link is not proof of anything but it is still pretty insane.
"It is not just unconfirmed: It includes some clear errors."
If there is one thing you can get out of Trump's election, it is the methods of very powerful actors being brought into the light. Presumably due to the threat they face, panicking is revealing their structure and nature. This appears to be a full blown war.
reply