Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The “.onion” Special-Use Domain Name (ietf.org)
17 points by franze 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





I thought for sure that was going to be a TLD devoted to satire :-)

reply


From 2015

reply


Yep. The author, Appelbaum, is no longer with Tor after falling victim to one of the many successful culture-based attacks on privacy and free software groups in 2015/2016.

reply


You're gonna have to explain that a little.

reply


They were attacks on violations of the community's sexual morality, not attacks on privacy and free software.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: