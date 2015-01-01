Hacker News
The “.onion” Special-Use Domain Name
ietf.org
17 points
by
franze
4 hours ago
stretchwithme
30 minutes ago
I thought for sure that was going to be a TLD devoted to satire :-)
hackuser
4 hours ago
From 2015
superkuh
18 minutes ago
Yep. The author, Appelbaum, is no longer with Tor after falling victim to one of the many successful culture-based attacks on privacy and free software groups in 2015/2016.
nerdponx
2 minutes ago
You're gonna have to explain that a little.
gohrt
2 minutes ago
They were attacks on violations of the community's sexual morality, not attacks on privacy and free software.
