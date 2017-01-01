Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dart in 2016: Fastest growing language at Google, 2nd fastest in TIOBE (dartlang.org)
And yet, I very very rarely hear anyone talking about it? I assume it's pushed heavily internally at Google, but anecdotally it seems nigh-unused outside of Google.

Am I totally off?

It doesn't show how much Rust inproved in usage compared to last year.

