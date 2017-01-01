Hacker News
Dart in 2016: Fastest growing language at Google, 2nd fastest in TIOBE
8 points
by
pauljonas
30 minutes ago
sushisource
10 minutes ago
And yet, I very very rarely hear anyone talking about it? I assume it's pushed heavily internally at Google, but anecdotally it seems nigh-unused outside of Google.
Am I totally off?
xiphias
12 minutes ago
It doesn't show how much Rust inproved in usage compared to last year.
