Edit: the revisions have different ranges of numbers, but they go up and down. Odd.
reply
My understanding is that the author wrote the digits 1 through 9 in ascending order, and then inserted parenthesis, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and exponentiation operators between them where appropriate to get every number from 0 to 11111.
And then he did the same thing using the digits 9 through 1 in descending order and did the same thing.
He was able to find a solution for every number except 10958 with 1-9 in ascending order.
EDIT:
The paper also doesn't explain much about how or why they did this. At first glance I don't think it would be too difficult to come up with a branch and bound algorithm to search through all the solutions.
I myself solved several numbers before exhausting the tricks I could think of, and reverted to brute force/search with Polish/prefix notation, then realizing how massive the search space was for even just a few operators. Adding parentheses ordering further explodes the search space.
Finally, while this kind of concrete and explicit expression is "toy math", it is related to Godel Sentences and lexigraphic ordering of proofs used through much of the establishment of logic, the foundations of proof systems, and computer science.
Edit: the revisions have different ranges of numbers, but they go up and down. Odd.
reply