Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Book Review: Designing Distributed Control Systems
(
michalpaszkiewicz.co.uk
)
14 points
by
michjedi
50 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
lobster_johnson
3 minutes ago
I'd love to read an actual review of the book, but this was thin to the point of being blogspam. The article's author told me nothing about the book, except that it apparently contains 80 design patterns about distributed systems that the reviewer promptly forgot.
reply
decebalus1
7 minutes ago
Some constructive criticism on the font used for headings: it's atrocious. If that's your handwriting, good for you - it's pretty good handwriting - but it definitely affects the readability of the content.
reply
simo9000
7 minutes ago
Points for Vector Clock name drop. I'm a big fan of that pattern.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply