Chasing the (Literal) Dragon
theparisreview.org
6 points
by
benbreen
3 hours ago
1 comment
neaden
17 minutes ago
I don't really get this article. He wishes as a teenager he had spent more time reading serious works of history, but that's just not really what teenagers do. He talks about how most Fantasy novels are just escapism, but so are more novels period along with sports, reality TV, sitcoms, and scripted drama. Basically he's saying it would be nice if we didn't have to relax at all and spent all of our time consuming educational media but that's not what most people want to do to unwind.
