Welcome Chris Lattner (tesla.com)
Wow, that was unexpected. Great poach by Tesla. Interesting move from compiler development to driving AI, though I guess for the VP position, his experience in managing those teams is much more important.

> Wow, that was unexpected. Great poach by Tesla.

Tangential, but I really hate the term "poach" when referring to recruiting employees.

We shouldn't think of hiring people as "poaching", because employees are not property. You can't "poach" an employee because there's no ownership, and employees should be free to make their own decisions regarding their employment opportunities.

I'm not sure why OP was down-voted, you may disagree but his post was credible and merits a response.

Well, mystery solved.

Now, the new mystery: What does this mean for Apple's car project?

Yes, I realize he probably didn't have much (or anything) to do with it (whatever it really even is). There are going to be some batshit crazy theories though, and I can't wait to see how this affects Apple's stock price.

Could be that rumors are true and they stopped the car project. Could also be that Apple's extreme compartmentalization came into play and Chris wasn't privy to that team and therefore couldn't really express interest in it. Could also be that they already have a full staff and didn't really have a spot for him or feel he was a good fit.

I don't think we can derive much about their project from this hire tbh.

Car is clearly a bet-the-company level product for Apple. Tesla looking more and more like a bet-the-company acquisition.

Chris Lattner : Tesla :: Bjarne Stroustrup : Morgan Stanley [1]

[1] http://www.morganstanley.com/profiles/bjarne-stroustrup-mana...

So I kinda what to be Chris Lattner when I grow up. :) LLVM, Swift, and Autopiloting cars is a hell of a run.

I've met Chris and he is one of the nicest and humblest guy you can imagine. I'm not betting on him lasting in Tesla for more than 12 months. I think there will be a cultural conflict.

This is very exciting for the future of Autopilot. I thought it was amazing already. I can't wait to see what they have in store.

Obviously, also related from the home page right now: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13366542

I guess CarPlay or "Project Titan" just wasn't as interesting?

Did not see that coming...

Ohhh drama

I hate it when big companies buy other, smaller entities, and hope they don't interfere and change them too much.

But seriously, exciting news for Tesla.

What? What small entity are you referring to?

Some apple vendor, probably

This is just a normal hire, no different than thousands of others that happen every day aside from being a fairly high position in the company and being someone well known in the tech community.

are you a bot?

Another example of why Apple is going downhill... Macbook with less ports, copy&paste iPhone with no originality, imac/macpro with old CPUs :-(

