Show HN: Fluor a macOS app to switch Fn keys depending on active application (github.com)
29 points by Pyroh13453 11 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





This is wonderful.

If you're looking for more customization, there's always Karabiner (or Karabiner Elements for the latest version of macOS), but that is a hefty piece of software. This is great for when I do not need that level of configuration. Well done.

reply


Awesome, thank you :)

reply


I really like this idea but it doesnt work with the touchbar.

reply


I've been using a hacked up solution to do this using ControlPlane (to detect the foreground application) and fntoggle (https://github.com/nelsonjchen/fntoggle) for a while.

It's mostly for use with IntelliJ's IDEs, but it's been a real productivity boost for me. Will definitely be checking this out as a replacement.

reply


Awesome, I've wanted this for a long time. Does it only work on macOS or also earlier versions (Yosemite?)

reply


OSX 10.11 or later.

reply


Love it. Use it. Thank you.

reply




