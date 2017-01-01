Hacker News
Your private medical data is for sale and driving a business worth billions
kafkaesq
45 minutes ago
1 comment
TeMPOraL
16 minutes ago
The subheadline says what I've been writing over and over again here: there's no such thing as "anonymized data". There's only "not enough other data to correlate out identities".
