I feel like this "workaround" site is designed to draw attention to the problem at hand more than it is meant to be useful for the task at hand?
There is a better solution: No captive portals.
It'd be really nice if there was a reserved DNS entry (like captive.portal or something) that operating systems could try to resolve and if it points to anything other than an expected value (loopback address, maybe?) it will bring up a window to sign into the network instead of relying on these nasty hacks that leave users confused when they can't visit a site over HTTPS because they aren't authenticated / paid / whatever.
[1]: https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7710
I'm sure there are plenty of others, but someone might remember that URL over another so I thought it would be helpful.
[1] https://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc2606.txt
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Example.com
I usually use Xkcd for that purpose, one of the few lightweight non-ssl sites I can think of offhand.
Only problem with neverssl is that it's a big jargon-laden for laymen, I mean the name.
It's especially relevant now that Chrome is threatening a big unsecure site warning for HTTP pages, so many sites which don't strictly need security are going to switch.
1. http://xkcd.com
