NeverSSL (neverssl.com)
63 points by EduardoBautista 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 38 comments | favorite





It's sad, because these are the kinds of things that confuse the hell out of "common folk" and explaining requires explaining HTTPS, HSTS, how captive WiFi portals work, and then ultimately, why there isn't a better solution... which maybe doesn't have a great answer.

I feel like this "workaround" site is designed to draw attention to the problem at hand more than it is meant to be useful for the task at hand?

> why there isn't a better solution...

There is a better solution: No captive portals.

I still think having people connect to something handed out by dhcp would be really great, that's what dhcp is for in the first place. If that's too complicated you could always try connecting to the gateway.

I really wish there was a standard way of handling captive wifi portals, macOS and GNOME try to detect these portals and show them but sometimes it is unreliable.

It'd be really nice if there was a reserved DNS entry (like captive.portal or something) that operating systems could try to resolve and if it points to anything other than an expected value (loopback address, maybe?) it will bring up a window to sign into the network instead of relying on these nasty hacks that leave users confused when they can't visit a site over HTTPS because they aren't authenticated / paid / whatever.

There is; both Router Advertisements and DHCP include options for captive portals[1]. In the case of DHCP for example, the DHCP server can send the URI of the portal, which the OS can display to the user. The mechanism in [1] is what OS X uses, I believe.

[1]: https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7710

This is a proposed spec, no one has implemented this. I was in the BoF for this session a few years ago.

So far I have had quite a few issues with HSTS, not allowing me to access web sites, or authenticate with WiFi networks, to the point that on Android 4.3 I use the outdated system browser for authentication and only afterwards switch to Chrome.

example.com works as well. it doesnt redirect to https://example.com

http://captive.apple.com/ also. That's what Apple devices use when trying to present the login for a captive network.

You can also use http://detectportal.firefox.com/ that we set up for FirefoxOS captive portal detection.

Is this also used in the new captive portal detection that's coming down the pipe for Firefox?

Is that better in any way than using example.com?

Any site that doesn't redirect to the SSL version (if applicable) will work. The benefit of using something like captive.apple.com is that it's specifically designed to NOT use SSL in order to trigger redirects and such, whereas something like example.com just so happens to not redirect to their SSL version, so it's (essentially) guaranteed to work vs example.com who could decide in the future to redirect to their SSL version if they want

If I regularly used that as a known-good site that should be up with no SSL, I'd trust that an apple-maintained site (backed by akamai) would be up before "example.com".

I'm sure there are plenty of others, but someone might remember that URL over another so I thought it would be helpful.

To be fair, example.com is on an anycasted CDN too and is owned by IANA.

Didn't realize that about example.com. TIL!

It's reserved for the purpose of documentation/illustrations (especially RFCs themselves) without fear of changes/invalid domains/directing mass traffic. It's also useful for establishing an idiom for those RFC examples.

[1] https://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc2606.txt

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Example.com

example.com is maintained by IANA. It's an official example address for documentation purposes. So on one hand, it will survive even if Apple disappears, on the other, they're likely not expecting any significant traffic.

I like http://purple.com for this. It always gets a laugh if someone happens to be looking over my shoulder while I'm "fixing the internet".

does it actually make an outbound connection or just a local page?

It makes an outbound connection. It's a real website, managed by the IANA (Internet Assigned Numbers Authority).

Great idea but wish it was a shorter url. I use cnn.com because it's quick to type even on mobile.

I've been using bing.com for this, but this will probably replace that.

http://http.rip is another site with this purpose. Pretty easy to remember too.

I've always used example.com for this purpose, but this is cool. Thanks!

I just use connectivitycheck.gstatic.com/generate_204. The URL is a bit long, but I have it bookmarked.

www.gstatic.com/generate_204 should work fine; that's what I use regularly.

This is handy. I was at an airport and was helping numerous people with android devices get through the wifi portals, and dealing with the same frustrating failure of the captive-portal redirect. Android is supposed to detect that there's a redirect and give you a notification that takes you to the login page, but it's very inconsistent.

I usually use Xkcd for that purpose, one of the few lightweight non-ssl sites I can think of offhand.

Only problem with neverssl is that it's a big jargon-laden for laymen, I mean the name.

So, this is for use captive wi-fi portals that are served over HTTP that would otherwise not work when initially connecting to a site using HTTPS?

Yep. Most default browser homepages use SSL, as do many popular second locations like Facebook. It can get a bit annoying to remember who won't serve you SSL when you're waiting to get an approval page injected into your browsing, so this site promises to do it.

It's especially relevant now that Chrome is threatening a big unsecure site warning for HTTP pages, so many sites which don't strictly need security are going to switch.

Or you could just go to any non-http site like http://purple.com.

foo.com is my weapon of choice :-)

Ah something for the day xkcd[1] makes https mandatory.

1. http://xkcd.com

Yep. I used to hit Reddit, but they went to SSL by default. Since then, I've had to route people to xkcd who didn't know how to get around this issue.

So that's three of us. Funny how so many of us come to the same conclusion of using xkcd.

Not sure about Apple, but isn't this automatically handled by Android these days? Every time it connects to a network it pings http://google.com/generate_204 and if the response code isn't 204 then it should prompt you to open the browser to the redirected URL.

I don't know about newer versions, but I know on Android 5 it's generally a roll of the dice.

I always used msn.com but yes, I see this site as being helpful.

