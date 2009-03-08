"If you pay a man a salary for doing research, he and you will want to have something to point to at the end of the year to show that the money has not been wasted. In promising work of the highest class, however, results do no come in this regular fashion, in fact years may pass without any tangible result being obtained, and the position of the paid worker would be very embarrassing and he would naturally take to work on a lower, or at any rate a different plane where he could be sure of getting year by year tangible results which would justify his salary. The position is this: You want one kind of research, but, if you pay a man to do it, it will drive him to research of a different kind. The only thing to do is to pay him for doing something else and give him enough leisure to do research for the love of it."
Another source that examines the transformation of public education under the program of neoliberalism is Wendy Davis's Undoing the Demos. Here is a review by a mathematician who contextualizes her account in his own field [3]. It is a particularly touchy subject for me because I am starting to see mathematics departments cut down to size because they are not profitable (the latest one here) [4], and to see something so foundational and culturally important (to me, anyway) stripped away because it is not profitable is horrifying.
This is not just the natural course of the world. These transformations of our social institutions are deliberate and engineered. Whether or not you think it's a change for the worse, well, that's up to you. I personally think it will lead to a crisis of capitalist civilization and as a student of history I'm aware of what happened the last time capitalism was in crisis.
> At stake, he believes, is a citizenry that sees college not as a place for in-depth learning and inquiry, but as a means to economic security, forcing colleges to conduct themselves more like a business
FWIW, I agree with the op's sentiment.
I went to college in order to get a "real" job with a salary and benefits. Oh sure, I had a few cool classes that made me think and be philosophical, but for the most part, I saw college as a means to get ahead and earn more than my peers who didn't go to college.
I've also seen first hand how many large corporations won't even interview you unless you have a four year degree. Doesn't matter if its relevant or not (I have a liberal arts degree and am a developer) they just want you to have a college degree.
You have to remember a lot of colleges are also prime recruiting grounds for the big SV companies and startups as well. In order to continue to get grant money and other perks from these companies, they are essentially forced to do the will of the companies they are in bed with.
While it would be nice to have colleges be truly "higher learning" places, I doubt it will change anytime soon.
I put "liberal" in quotes, because real liberalism is much more broad-minded than what's on much of our universities. Real liberalism isn't about making your opponent shut up; instead, it's about recognizing their right to exist and to have their say.
Sorry - by diverse set of people are you talking about people who would be inclined to get and would be accepted to receive a liberal arts degree at an elite university?
that's more or less how it still works at the good private schools, with exceptions at the margin for extremely bright talent from less wealthy family/means.
public schools are supposed to break this pattern, but the best ones basically have turned into the same thing (california, michigan, virginia, north carolina, etc.) with their own hierarchy of elite campuses/locations and in-crowd associations (greek, etc.)
the entire system breaks down if you treat it as something fundamentally different, or have some invented set of expectations for what you get out of it.
