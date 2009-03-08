Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Public universities have “really lost our focus” (hechingerreport.org)
Public universities have "really lost our focus" (hechingerreport.org)





There is a great quote from 1906 by J.J. Thomson (discoverer of the electron, that atoms have isotopes, etc.) on the funding of research:

"If you pay a man a salary for doing research, he and you will want to have something to point to at the end of the year to show that the money has not been wasted. In promising work of the highest class, however, results do no come in this regular fashion, in fact years may pass without any tangible result being obtained, and the position of the paid worker would be very embarrassing and he would naturally take to work on a lower, or at any rate a different plane where he could be sure of getting year by year tangible results which would justify his salary. The position is this: You want one kind of research, but, if you pay a man to do it, it will drive him to research of a different kind. The only thing to do is to pay him for doing something else and give him enough leisure to do research for the love of it."

They have to pursue prestige signaling, because business fetishizes prestige.

This is caused by the realigning of university administrative structures along the philosophical lines of neoliberalism [0]. It's hard to find a definition of neoliberalim outside of technical political theory, but I think this source is a good overview and I've seen it cited by academics [1], for example this guy who contextualizes it within academia (some of his writing was accused of being neoliberal ideology) [2]. In short: "Neoliberalism is a philosophy in which the existence and operation of a market are valued in themselves, separately from any previous relationship with the production of goods and services, and without any attempt to justify them in terms of their effect on the production of goods and services; and where the operation of a market or market-like structure is seen as an ethic in itself, capable of acting as a guide for all human action, and substituting for all previously existing ethical beliefs."

Another source that examines the transformation of public education under the program of neoliberalism is Wendy Davis's Undoing the Demos. Here is a review by a mathematician who contextualizes her account in his own field [3]. It is a particularly touchy subject for me because I am starting to see mathematics departments cut down to size because they are not profitable (the latest one here) [4], and to see something so foundational and culturally important (to me, anyway) stripped away because it is not profitable is horrifying.

This is not just the natural course of the world. These transformations of our social institutions are deliberate and engineered. Whether or not you think it's a change for the worse, well, that's up to you. I personally think it will lead to a crisis of capitalist civilization and as a student of history I'm aware of what happened the last time capitalism was in crisis.

[0] http://rohcavamaintenant.free.fr/CLE%20USBAICHE/USB%20KEY%20...

[1] http://web.inter.nl.net/users/Paul.Treanor/neoliberalism.htm...

[2] https://opinionator.blogs.nytimes.com/2009/03/08/neoliberali...

[3] https://mathematicswithoutapologies.wordpress.com/2015/05/08...

[4] https://golem.ph.utexas.edu/category/2016/09/disaster_at_the...

The problem may have an even more basic core problem -- universities in general become ends unto themselves instead of means to an end.

I think the op would like the universities to become ends unto themselves. He specifically complains about university being viewed as a ticket to a career:

> At stake, he believes, is a citizenry that sees college not as a place for in-depth learning and inquiry, but as a means to economic security, forcing colleges to conduct themselves more like a business

FWIW, I agree with the op's sentiment.

Don't you think that's a romantic notion that people go to college for "in-depth learning and inquiry"?

I went to college in order to get a "real" job with a salary and benefits. Oh sure, I had a few cool classes that made me think and be philosophical, but for the most part, I saw college as a means to get ahead and earn more than my peers who didn't go to college.

I've also seen first hand how many large corporations won't even interview you unless you have a four year degree. Doesn't matter if its relevant or not (I have a liberal arts degree and am a developer) they just want you to have a college degree.

You have to remember a lot of colleges are also prime recruiting grounds for the big SV companies and startups as well. In order to continue to get grant money and other perks from these companies, they are essentially forced to do the will of the companies they are in bed with.

While it would be nice to have colleges be truly "higher learning" places, I doubt it will change anytime soon.

Pretty sure the poster and the person interviewed in the article are different people.

Or when they are means to an end, that end isn't actually education. Neither is the means...

Well then, please do reveal the mystery!

It's become, at least in many departments of many universities, about "culturation" rather than education - about making students fit into a culture of what "liberalism" has become, which is unquestioningly holding "liberal" values. That's not education; it's something between indoctrination and a social club.

I put "liberal" in quotes, because real liberalism is much more broad-minded than what's on much of our universities. Real liberalism isn't about making your opponent shut up; instead, it's about recognizing their right to exist and to have their say.

You might disagree with the specific culture involved, but acculturation has always been the job of a university - making students of whatever background into members of the upper-middle (or, in more exclusive places/times, upper) class. Left-wing politics are indeed a class marker these days, but before that it was northeastern upper-crust conservatism that students were supposed to be indoctrinated with.

Isn't that Pluralism?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pluralism_(political_philoso...

Maybe in liberal arts and crafts, but this bullshit doesn't apply to STEM.

Because outside the university system is such a bastion of broad-mindedness. Turns out meeting a diverse set of people usually leaves people less willing to put with the more insular values they may have grown up with, go figure.

a diverse set of people

Sorry - by diverse set of people are you talking about people who would be inclined to get and would be accepted to receive a liberal arts degree at an elite university?


it's supposed to be an exclusive club for privileged upper middle class to upper class kids where they spend years 17-21 polishing themselves and expanding their social networks before heading into cities to get jobs as white collar professionals, attending graduate school, or pursuing a 'pure' career in academia if their families are sufficiently wealthy.

that's more or less how it still works at the good private schools, with exceptions at the margin for extremely bright talent from less wealthy family/means.

public schools are supposed to break this pattern, but the best ones basically have turned into the same thing (california, michigan, virginia, north carolina, etc.) with their own hierarchy of elite campuses/locations and in-crowd associations (greek, etc.)

the entire system breaks down if you treat it as something fundamentally different, or have some invented set of expectations for what you get out of it.

Or theye are a place for young adults to learn the reading and reasoning skilks they are no longer taught in highschool. The state of highschool grads these days is pathetic.

Universities chase the rich because thats where the money is. The middle class doesnt have any real money to spend and governments have lost interest in education. (The anti-university rally crys here at hn are no help.) So they build luxury dorms and invest in prestige signalling because that is good busines. That keeps the ball rolling. Free to play games chase thier whales. Drug companies chase boomers. Real estate agents chase elderly widows. And universities chase the sons and daughters of the rich.

