Finally. This is going to make it easier for newcomers to the Go ecosystem, since commands such as "go get" will now work out of the box.
[0] https://beta.golang.org/doc/go1.8#gopath
I worked on the YCM support for godef, we eventually had to fork the library and rewrite paths since there was no way of pinning to a version within YCM. Libraries written with github paths for `go get` do not play nice with living outside of gopath, and libraries written with relative paths don't work with go get (even though this is something that go could support)
Now if they could figure out a way to get go get to work nicely with private repos out of the box without SSH config hacks that'd be great..
Given the following literal:
<script type="text/javascript">
<div><%= something %></div>
</script>
Go 1.8 will escape the EJS delimiter, breaking the template. I.e.:
<script type="text/javascript">
<div><%= something %></div>
</script>
I selected EJS specifically because I wanted a templating library that didn't conflict with html/template's handlebars syntax. If you're in the same boat you'll want to find a template engine with non-html entity delimiters.
Go 1.8 will be the last release to support Linux on ARMv5E and ARMv6 processors: Go 1.9 will likely require the ARMv6K (as found in the Raspberry Pi 1) or later.
https://github.com/golang/go/issues/17082
