Go 1.8 Release Candidate 1 is released (groups.google.com)
> The GOPATH environment variable now has a default value if it is unset. It defaults to $HOME/go on Unix and %USERPROFILE%/go on Windows. [0]

Finally. This is going to make it easier for newcomers to the Go ecosystem, since commands such as "go get" will now work out of the box.

[0] https://beta.golang.org/doc/go1.8#gopath

Curious why they didn't pick something like .go to be more out of the way.

Because it's supposed to be your actual development workspace. To be honest, I think this is one of the most asinine parts of the go development workflow (and there are a lot of contenders…). Having to organize all your go projects separately from everything else just because they happen to be developed in that particular language is maddening.

Yeah, this gets super annoying when you need your project written in other languages to contain go code.

I worked on the YCM support for godef, we eventually had to fork the library and rewrite paths since there was no way of pinning to a version within YCM. Libraries written with github paths for `go get` do not play nice with living outside of gopath, and libraries written with relative paths don't work with go get (even though this is something that go could support)

Java seems to have gone that road. Not sure if it was a bad idea or not.

Biggest thing on this release to be fair. Unbelievably simply but so effective, about time.

Everyone I know who has learned Go has encountered this issue. "What's this GOPATH env variable? What should it be set to?" When I personally learned Go this (and how go do/doesn't do vendoring) was the hardest thing to learn. It's strange that it took this long to get this feature out.

Now if they could figure out a way to get go get to work nicely with private repos out of the box without SSH config hacks that'd be great..

I like Go, but the GOPATH thing gave a very bad first impression.

One thing that might snag web applications built with Go 1.8 is the change to the html/template library. If you ever need to include script templates in your HTML for usage by a Javascript template framework (in my case it was EJS), then you will need to be aware that html entities will be escaped in a way they were not in 1.7

Given the following literal:

<script type="text/javascript"> <div><%= something %></div> </script>

Go 1.8 will escape the EJS delimiter, breaking the template. I.e.:

<script type="text/javascript"> <div>&lt;%= something %></div> </script>

I selected EJS specifically because I wanted a templating library that didn't conflict with html/template's handlebars syntax. If you're in the same boat you'll want to find a template engine with non-html entity delimiters.

There was talk of the go team deciding on a vendoring paradigm. I don't see any mention in the release notes. Anyone have ideas/updates on how much closer we're getting to an official vendoring decision?

  Go 1.8 will be the last release to support Linux on ARMv5E and ARMv6 processors: Go 1.9 will likely require the ARMv6K (as found in the Raspberry Pi 1) or later.
Does this mean that we will not be able to produce ARMv5 binaries or this is only a prerequisite for the compiler?

There's more detail over on the issue concerned:

https://github.com/golang/go/issues/17082

Hmmm. If that's true, then I won't be able to build binaries for my old Synology anymore.

More importantly, the cross platform router worm that was ddos-ing everyone a few months back was written in go and will not be able to upgrade to 1.8 :)

No mention if this is picking up the fix for the goroutine stack corruption issue in the release notes.

You're right. I think it is included: https://github.com/golang/go/commit/b902a63ade47cf69218c9b38... (see the end of the commit message)

