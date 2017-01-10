Hacker News
Trump asks vaccine skeptic to lead commission on ‘vaccine safety’
washingtonpost.com
7 points
by
suprgeek
26 minutes ago
spiderfarmer
16 minutes ago
Because hundreds of studies done across the globe showing their safety and necessity are wrong. So are all the researchers who have broadened the Autism spectrum , thus allowing thousands of previously undiagnosed kids, and adults, to get the help they needed. Forget peer review, huge study groups, the ability for others to replicate results independently... you know that whole pesky scientific method. Lets just believe a few politicians and celebrities, and their feelings...
