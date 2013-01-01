Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Mobile Website Speed Testing Tool (withgoogle.com)
Dark pattern pet peeve once you complete the test. The options are either:

  Yes, send me my report and occasional emails with helpful
  tips on how to improve my online presence. Google may send
  me recommendations for certain Google products and services
  and contact me with further help and tips based on my
  TestMySite results.
Or:

  No thanks, I don’t want to get my detailed results.
What if I want to get my results, but not subscribe to your marketing drip campaign?

Screenshot: https://www.dropbox.com/s/csm6j5u9hq5wubw/Screenshot%202017-...

https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/

I was able to just scroll down and click on "view the details" and "see what to fix" in each section.

The quid pro quo bit seems pretty standard and reasonable, annoying but reasonable

Annoying as hell. Might use a throwaway address.

I ran it on a tiny static 99.9% text-only site that finishes loading in 0.15s, a full 0.1s of which is a 1.5KB creative commons graphic, and google knocks 9 points off on mobile because I don't defer the 8ms request for 374 bytes of CSS? Seems arbitrary.

PageSpeed, which this is based on, uses a relative metric last I checked. I.E. If you have a 2 byte site and can remove 1 byte, you'd get ~50 points off.

It's not quite that simple, but that's the basic idea.

> 374 bytes of CSS

Put it <style> tags in the <head>. No reason to use an external file for so little. It's not worth the overhead.

That's certainly true, but to his point - it's an 8ms call - is it worth the number of points Google knocks off?

Looks like a nice skin on top of the existing PageSpeed tools

If it provides the scores I'm assuming it also has detailed information on how those scores were calculated. Why not provide the detailed results right away instead of collecting emails. Every time I see "Get Something Free" or something similar my bullshit meter starts peaking right away.

http://imgur.com/tRkHsPA They seem to be using chrome 27.

Meh, they make you sign up with email to see full results.

Neat, I had it report on itself..

  DESKTOP SPEED 96/100 GOOD
  MOBILE SPEED 94/100 GOOD
  MOBILE FRIENDLINESS 100/100 GOOD

http://www.google.com/ gets 100 out of 100 for everything.

Hm... It doesn't return anything for my site. It runs the tests, says 100% done, then returns to the home-screen without an input field.

Anyone else?

I had to disable my adblocker for it to not do that.

yep, me. using firefox developer edition

I'm using FF non-dev edition. Wonder what is causing it.

I don't understand. Why not simply use PageSpeed where it tells you exactly what to fix to improve each aspect?

https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/

They seem to be in the process of replacing PageSpeed.

First:

> PageSpeed Insights has moved the User Experience test for mobile pages into the Mobile Friendly Test

And then a bigger launch about this fancier version.

That site uses my speakers on mobile chrome. Does anyone know why?

